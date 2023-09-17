For those living before the invention of the transistor, the modern world must appear almost magical. Computers are everywhere now and are much more reliable, but there are other less obvious changes as well. Someone from that time would have needed a huge clunky machine like a motor-generator set to convert DC voltages, but we can do it with ease using a few integrated circuits. This one can take a huge range of input voltages to output a constant 5V.
The buck converter was designed by [hesam.moshiri] using a MP9486 chip. While it is possible to use a multipurpose microcontroller like something from Atmel to perform the switching operation needed for DC-DC converters, using a purpose-built chip saves a lot of headache. The circuit was modified a little bit to support the higher input voltage ranges and improve its stability and reliability. The board is assembled in an incredibly tiny package with inputs and outputs readily accessible, so it would be fairly simple to add one into a project rather than designing it from scratch.
Even though buck converters, and other DC converters like boost and the mysterious buck-boost converter, seem like magic even to us, there is some interesting electrical theory going on if you’re willing to dive into the inner workings of high-frequency switching. Take a look at this explanation we featured a while back to see more about how buck converters, the more easily understood among them, work.
3 thoughts on “Buck Converter Takes 8V To 100V”
I read this as converts 8v into 100v, AKA a boost converter.
I see now the title should have been: “accepts up to 100v”.
I feel the title could be less ambiguous.
Could definitely be useful for a 72v-82v Golf cart or small EV
SEPIC converters are more interesting though not as efficient. They have much more use with renewables as the supply can vary above and below the output.
Is there enough isolation clearance for 100V? The Vin and Gnd traces seem awfully close together. It seems like only a tiny bit of carbon tracking will short out Vin.
