4 thoughts on “Salad Spinner Busts Some New Moves

    1. that is an excellent way to make a simple low-speed centrifuge, and not just for home labs (PCR for genetic work is one of the really common applications – see https://bitesizebio.com/3200/how-to-build-a-plate-centrifuge/). There’s even a scientific paper that suggests that a hand-cranked salad spinner outperforms a similar electric lab centrifuge in several key ways (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32466310/)

      There’s also this design from 13 years ago, intended to help doctors provide blood tests in areas where it wouldn’t otherwise be possible due to cost or lack of infrastructure; I couldn’t find any information about whether it actually caught on, but it at least works as a proof of concept. (https://www.discovermagazine.com/health/how-to-turn-a-salad-spinner-into-a-medical-centrifuge-for-30)

      1. (the article’s project is pretty cool too – a true “hack” that is elegant in its simplicity of construction and repurposing of existing objects. and it’s not like there’s a shortage of salad spinners)

  2. Among my favorite adages is, “give Americans two of anything and they will race them”. In a similar vein, here we see that if you give a creative gamer anything, they’ll make a controller out of it.

