How Not To Build An RP2040 Board

We love that these days you can buy ready-made microcontroller boards that are very capable. But sometimes you need to — or just want to — do it yourself. Unfortunately, you really should design everything twice: once to figure out where all the problems are, and the second time to do it better. If you want to create your own board for the RP2040 then you are in luck. [Jeremy] has made the first (and second) iteration or an RP2040 board and shares with us what he would not do again.
In all fairness, he also has a blog post talking about what he did, so you might want to start there. However, we think his most valuable advice was his final word: Don’t fail to get started on your design. The longest journey, after all, begins with the first step.
His other advice is good, too. For example, don’t plug your new board into a computer because an error in the power supply could take the whole computer out. He also warns you not to do like he did and forget to order the $10 solder stencil with the PCBs.
Some of it is just good advice in general. For example — buy more small components than you think you need. There’s nothing worse than needing three resistors, having three resistors, and then watching one of the three fly across the room or stick to your soldering iron and melt into a pool of slag. Buy ten and you’ll save money in the long run.
In the end, the board did work and what he learned might help you if you decide to tackle a similar project yourself. [Jeremy’s] board is fairly large, but if you have an appetite for something smaller, check out the RPDot or the RP2040 Stamp.
My number one recommendation regarding the RP2040 is to use a crystal oscillator. It may look cheaper to use a crystal and some passives, but for half the component count you get a stable clock that needs only a single trace brought out from the MCU and saves you debugging weird issues.
hmmm what kind of issues would that be? I’ve just been following the RP2040 hardware design guide (wonderful document, explains everything in detail and in plain language!) and 4-pin (3225 fp) crystals, and all of my RP2040 designs (think I’ve got like, 7) have worked wonders.
That’s EXACTLY the point – If it’s 4 pin, you’re an oscillator, not a simple crystal, which is a 2-pin component.
25 years ago I build a circuit with a simple crystal and the required inverters, capacitors and resistors. It was a nightmare to get working in any stable way.
Not necessarily. There are four-pin crystals with two NC pins. As always the datasheet is your friend.
The advice of “Do ask for help” is great and underappreciated – more people should seek out design review for their boards, it’s a wonderful way to make sure your PCB’s first version is actually functional!
On the other hand, the “Keep things simple” entry is plain wrong, you should not follow this part of the article, it will mislead you into wasting time and money on your boards with no benefit. In short, it suggests not adding the board’s desired features in the first board version, instead focusing on a ‘core’ part of the board and adding the actually important features in the next revisions when the ‘core’ part is done. This sounds like advice from the software world, and it does generally work for small-scale software, but hardware is very different, and this advice is badly counterproductive in the hardware world.
If you start with a simpler board and incrementally add features in the next revisions, you will waste a bunch of time and money on revisions that aren’t ultimately useful to you, as they don’t even contain the things you want to have that are missing from any generic RP2040 board. If you want to add audio jacks, add them in v1 and test them so that they’re ready for v2 – don’t wait to add them in v2 and then debug them in v3, because your v1 will be useless, your v2 will be disappointing, and your v3 will likely reach you by the point you’ve lost interest in the project you want to use these boards for. If you want to avoid major parts of the v1 core being wrong, again, ask other people to take a look at the finished design, or, better, copy the core part from one of the myriad of open-source KiCad boards on GitHub that have an RP2040 on them.
If you want to put a number of features onto your board, your first revision should contain them all – so that you can also start debugging all of your desired features one by one as soon as you receive the first revision board, have a bunch of fixes for the second revision, and likely settle at that. Or maybe, your first revision will only need a few bodges, or, none at all if you learn well enough from others’ PCBs! Then, you won’t even have to do a v2.
I think that the v2 board illustrates this problem well – it’s a custom RP2040 board alright, except notably less functional than anything you’d see on the market, as it only exposes 4 GPIOs and doesn’t do anything else. v2 could have had the battery switchover circuit *and* debugged audio output, and we would’ve had a way more interesting article. As an aside, don’t use 0805 components for RP2040 support circuitry, use 0603 at least – 0805 is barely easier to solder, and given how big it is, it will actually negatively impact your layout, as v2, again, demonstrates.
Some more tips:
1. Start with the raspi site. They have complete KiCad (And allegro) projects for you do download and modify.
2. RP2040 is a popular gadget. There will be a bunch of projects on github and such too. For example, the search below gives over 80 results. there must be some nice projects in there.
https://devbisme.github.io/RepoRecon/?topic=kicad&filter=desc:rp2040&sort=stars:desc
3. Put a decent GND plane in any uC project. Don’t cut it to pieces on both sides of the PCB.
4. Buy such a “resistor book” and “capacitor book”. Complete E12 and 100 or 200 pieces per value for about EUR25.
5. Do the initial power up always with a current limited power supply (something like 50mA or so). This often prevents IC’s from getting so hot they self destruct when there are solder faults etc.
6. Regarding crystals. Yes, these can be troublesome. They have a bunch of properties (series resistance, max power handling, and more) that can break your uC project if not done correctly. ST has for example has made cd00221665 which is a 59 page document about crystal oscillator design for their uC’s.
7. For very simple and one-offs it’s still cost / time effective to just use a breakout board and some matrix board to solder your circuit on. Unless of course your intention is to start with a simple project to get some practice with soldering QFN and such.
