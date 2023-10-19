Rollerskates are all well and good, but they’re even more fun when they’re powered. Then again, why stick with wheels, when you can have the off-road benefits of tracked propulsion? That’s precisely what [Joel] was thinking when he built this impressive set of Tank Boots.
The build uses a set of tracks from a tracked snowblower, sourced for $50. The tracks are a simple design sans suspension, consisting of a pair of plastic wheels inside the tracks and run via a chain drive. Each snowblower track was given a metal frame with a ski boot and a motor, gearbox, and controller straight out of a power drill. Power was courtesy of a lithium-polymer battery pack.
Riding the boots isn’t easy, with falls and tumbles rather common. Regardless, they get around great offroad in a way that regular rollerblades never could. Bolted together, they make a great tank chair, too. We’ve actually looked at the benefits of tracks versus wheels before, too. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Tank Boots Are A Dangerous Way To Get Around Town”
I find “infinite free energy” videos on YT more funny…
Rollka did it better, even without the propulsion
It pays to look around before “inventing” something with silly proportions. Tracked grass skis have been around for many years as a commercial product and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone fitted motors on them in the past century.
Here’s a note for people making costumes using drywall stilts, or oversize boots where the operator is significantly above the normal floor level:
Give the operator a controller in the manner of a tonfa, with the front end extending out further than the fist and the back end extending out further than the operator’s elbow. Make it robust, out of 2×3’s or whatever.
If the operator begins to fall over backwards, he can pull his elbows back and hit the floor using the ends of the tonfas, and mostly catch himself without hitting the floor hard. If he falls forwards, he can extend the fists forward and catch himself in a similar manner.
Did this myself for a 10 foot robot costume build, operator inside had tonfa-shaped grips inside the robot arms, and the costume actually fouled the feet and fell full forward onstage at a competition… with a loud boom. Operator (not me) was perfectly safe, he was able to catch himself using the tonfa grips without issue.
(The stage had a riser at the entrance with a mismatched edge to the stage, the robot got its foot caught on the riser while going on stage, the operator pulled it loose tearing the foot mechanism apart (which no one noticed at the time, including me who was right there), operator got 3 more steps and the torn foot got tangled in the other foot and down he went.)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)