The Commodore 64 has been pulled apart, reverse engineered, replicated, and improved upon to no end over the last four decades or so. The Amiga 500 has had less attention, in part due to its greater level of sophistication. However, you can now order a brand-new Amiga-compatible PCB if you’re looking to put together a machine from surplus parts.
The design is known as Denise, and is apparently the work of an anonymous Swedish designer according to the Tindie listing. It’s not a direct replica of any one Amiga machine. Instead, it’s best described as “a compact A500+ compatible motherboard with two Zorro2 slots and a few additional features.”
Denise is just a PCB, though. No emulated chips or other components are included. To use the PCB, you’ll need a full set of Amiga custom chips and a suitable Motorola 68000-series CPU to suit. It can be used with either OCS or ECS chipsets. At this stage, it’s only verified to work with the 2MB version of the Agnus chip, though the creators believe it should work with a 1MB “Diet Agnus.” Some modern conveniences are on hand, too. A pair of microcontrollers will allow the use of Amiga or PC keyboards, along with Amiga or PS/2 style mice, including support for scroll wheels.
Given the number of damaged, battered, and corroded Amiga PCBs out there, it’s great that there is a source of fresh, new PCBs for restoration purposes. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “You Can Now Order A Brand-New Amiga PCB”
“You Can Now Order A Brand-New Amiga PCB”
Uhmm…. NO! YOU CAN’T!!!!
This has been “Out of Stock” for months, to a year now!!!!
Here’s some “news”. “Commodore goes bankrupt.”
I’ have been waiting for what feels like forever for a restock on these things.
How about just a little bit of due diligence , like clicking on the very link you provide and READING!!!
Holy shit dude, deep breaths.
I was hyperventilating. If you are just learning about this, you just can’t understand the epic disappointment of thinking there was actual news only to find out… “Well. No.”.
I actually own an Original AMI-ITX, but have been too afraid to attempt to build such a rare item at my current, atrophied, skill level.
I was hoping a $99 Denise could fill the build.
Why should be this out of stock? The author should publish at least the Gerber files so everyone could produce them.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)