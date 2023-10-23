If aliens visited the Earth, they might find our obsession with music hard to fathom. We have music in our homes, our cars, and our elevators. Musical performances draw huge crowds and create enormous fame for a select few musicians. These days, your music player of choice is probably the phone in your pocket. What our grandparents wouldn’t have done to have a pocket-sized music player. Wait…, it turns out they had them. [Rare Historical Photos] has pictures and other material related to the Mikiphone — a “pocket phonograph.” We don’t know how it sounded, but it is a fantastic piece of work visually. Actually, thanks to the [Stanford Archive of Recorded Sound], you can hear one of these rare machines playing in the video below. If only it were playing Toni Basil.
The device was made in the 1920s and had a decidedly strange tonearm. You wind it up with a gigantic key mechanism. There’s no electricity. A bakelite resonator became the speaker attached to the tone arm. The device was made in Switzerland by a company that started in music boxes. However, the design was the work of two brothers named Vadász.
Apparently, there were between 100,000 and 180,000 Mikiphones produced. The case is 11.5 cm in diameter and less than 5 cm thick. While the device could be transported in your pocket, it did require you to assemble it before it would play. So, this was less of a Walkman and more of a boom box for its time. If you can’t visualize how it all fits in the case, check out the second video, below, from [Columbia].
You can have a record player in your car. Why not underwater?
3 thoughts on “Is That A Record Player In Your Pocket Or…”
I had to check. $800ish out there on the market.
How well did you check, the fact that your first hit (etsy) returned a seller who asked such an amount doesn’t mean it is worth that amount or that it’s the going rate. If you’d look further you’d find them for an asking price of €600ish (ebay). Catawiki mentioned a similar device being sold for €500, now this is 288 weeks ago, but the market for this stuff has been declining heavily over the past decade.
Now you could argue about the quality, but that will always be a thing up for debate.
What I mean to say is that from the perspective of a casual observer the appearance of the value of things is mostly determined by the amount people ask for it when they try to sell it and never by the amount the seller really got for it when they sold it. Which confuses the market heavily and is most likely one of the main reasons why retro computing is becoming pretty expensive. Some idiot posts a useless tape for €50,- (but is never sold, so this “info” stays online forever) then some other idiot uses that value as a reference and before you know it tapes are “really” expensive. The cheap stuff (the real value) is sold fast, the expensive trash remains and defines the price in someway.
Now there is always the situation that some crazy collector mistakenly buys that silly tape for €50 but does that really mean that that tape is worth it, that somebody lost its mind doesn’t determine the true market value.
oh… i forgot to mention, that articles like this might have a positive effect (rising) on the going rate of this device. Because suddenly everybody want one…
