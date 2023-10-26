With how cheap they’re getting, everyone seems to be jumping on the resin printer bandwagon. They may not be able to fully replace your trusty old FDM printer, but for certain jobs, they just can’t be beaten. Sadly though, creating those smooth time-lapse videos of your prints isn’t quite as easy to do as it is on their filament-based counterparts.
Not as easy, perhaps, but not impossible. [Fraens] found a way to make time-lapses on any resin printer, and in a wonderfully hacky way. First, you need to find a smartphone, which shouldn’t be too hard, given how often we all tend to upgrade. [Fraens] recommends replacing the standard camera app on the phone with Open Camera, to prevent it from closing during the long intervals with nothing happening. The camera is triggered by any readily available Bluetooth dongle, which is connected via a simple transistor circuit to an Arduino output. To trigger the shutter, a light-dependent resistor (LDR) is connected to one of the microcontroller’s inputs. The LDR is placed inside the bed of the resin printer — an Anycubic Photon in this case — where light from the UV panel used to cross-link the resin can fall on it. A simple bit of Arduino code triggers the Bluetooth dongle at the right moment, capturing a series of stills which are later stitched together using DaVinci Resolve.
The short video below shows the results, which look pretty good to us. There are other ways to do this, of course, but we find the simplicity of this method pleasing.
5 thoughts on “Simple Hack Lets Smartphone Take Resin Printer Time-Lapses”
…of course, the OTHER other way to do this would be to hack the firmware so that after printing it lowers the print back into the resin, then pulls it out again while you film at normal speed.
I will guess the window and the optics beneath will take some exception to this approach.
Fiji (aka imageJ) can turn a sequence of images into video, too.
Another way to do this this a smartphone (even simpler) is with wired earbuds.
Like this:
https://youtu.be/C88pvO71fok
One SLA print has 3000-5000 layers at once. How long can the button on the headphones withstand this?
