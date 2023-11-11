NVIDIA Trains Custom AI To Assist Chip Designers

AI is big news lately, but as with all new technology moves, it’s important to pierce through the hype. Recent news about NVIDIA creating a custom large language model (LLM) called ChipNeMo to assist in chip design is tailor-made for breathless hyperbole, so it’s refreshing to read exactly how such a thing is genuinely useful.

ChipNeMo is trained on the highly specific domain of semiconductor design via internal code repositories, documentation, and more. The result is a vast 43-billion parameter LLM running on a single A100 GPU that actually plays no direct role in designing chips, but focuses instead on making designers’ jobs easier.

For example, it turns out that senior designers spend a lot of time answering questions from junior designers. If a junior designer can ask ChipNeMo a question like “what does signal x from memory unit y do?” and that saves a senior designer’s time, then NVIDIA says the tool is already worth it. In addition, it turns out another big time sink for designers is dealing with bugs. Bugs are extensively documented in a variety of ways, and designers spend a lot of time reading documentation just to grasp the basics of a particular bug. Acting as a smart interface to such narrowly-focused repositories is something a tool like ChipNeMo excels at, because it can provide not just summaries but also concrete references and sources. Saving developer time in this way is a clear and easy win.

It’s an internal tool and part research project, but it’s easy to see the benefits ChipNeMo can bring. Using LLMs trained on internal information for internal use is something organizations have experimented with (for example, Mozilla did so, while explaining how to do it for yourself) but it’s interesting to see a clear roadmap to assisting developers in concrete ways.