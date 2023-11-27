Conventional speakers work by moving air around to create sound, but tiny speakers that use ultrasonic frequencies to create pressure and generate sound opens some new doors, especially in terms of maximum achievable volume.
A new design boasts being the first 140 dB, full-range MEMS speaker. But that kind of volume potential has less to do with delivering music at an ear-splitting volume and more to do with performing truly effective noise cancellation even in a small device like earbuds. Cancelling out the jackhammers of the world requires parts able to really deliver a punch, especially in low frequencies. That’s something that’s not so easy to do in a tiny form factor. The new device is the Cypress, from MEMS speaker manufacturer xMEMS and samples are aiming to ship in June 2024.
Combining ultrasonic waves to create audible sound is something we’ve seen show up in different ways, like using an array of transducers to focus sound like a laser beam. Another thing ultrasonics can do is cause sensors in complex electronics to become unhinged from reality and report false readings. Neato!
3 thoughts on “Tiny Speaker Busts Past Sound Limits With Ultrasound”
This has been around for years. Promising – but promising does not equal reality. You must remember, quality sound requires pre-distortion digital signal processing linearization and physical transducers capable of handling the needed dynamic range, which can exceed 120 dB.
Older HaD post:
https://hackaday.com/2023/11/15/after-mems-microphones-mems-speakers-enter-the-market/
FWIW the company:
https://xmems.com/
Wish them luck…
An All-Chinese company marketed with a chimp on their front page does not instill a lot of confidence. Is the sound quality better than electrodynamic transducer? Is it cheaper? Is then more efficient energy-wise? Did I heard “no” three times? Then thank you very much.
“140dB” does not mean a thing without further specifications. Is this for some in-ear earphone thing, or is it supposed to fill an average room with 140dB of noise?
Sound levels are a weird thing too. “0dB” is not “absolute silence” as is often misquoted in literature. Logarithmic scales never reach zero, no matter how far you stretch them.
This does remind me of the (utterly unrelated) “Don’t yell at your JBOD” video I saw yesterday :)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)