Retrotechtacular: The Story Of Turpentine

If someone in 2023 has ever had much call to use turpentine, chances are good it was something to do with paint or other wood finishes, like varnish. Natural turpentine is the traditional solvent of choice for oil paints, which have decreased in popularity with the rise of easy-to-clean polymer-based paints and coating. Oh sure, there are still those who prefer oil paint, especially for trim work — it lays up so nice — but by and large, turpentine seems like a relic from days gone by, like goose grease and castor oil.
It wasn’t always so, though. Turpentine used to be a very big deal indeed, as shown by this circa 1940 documentary on the turpentine harvesting and processing industry. Even then it was only a shadow of its former glory, when it was a vital part of a globe-spanning naval empire and a material of the utmost strategic importance. “Suwanee Pine” shows the methods used in the southern United States, where fast-growing pines offer up a resinous organic gloop in response to wounds in their bark. The process shown looks a lot like the harvesting process for natural latex, with slanting gashes or “catfaces” carved into the trunks of young trees, forming channels to guide the exudate down into a clay collecting cup.
Crews visit the tapped trees over a few weeks, collecting the sticky goo in wooden casks and bringing it back to a wood-fired still. There the resin is boiled, with the vapors containing mostly turpentine and water condensed and collected. The oily turpentine floats and is skimmed off the water, while the molten rosin left behind is a valuable industrial product in its own right; there’s probably a fair amount of it on your bench right now. The storage and grading process for the rosin is pretty fascinating; a small cube of solidified rosin is extracted from each drum using a special plug placed in a bung and compared against a standard color scale to determine the rosin’s purity. One imagines it varied a lot by season and species of source tree, and by how much the crude resin is boiled.
The last third of the film is a look at all the varied uses of turpentine back in the day. Paint thinning is there, of course, but it was also used as a natural solvent in a huge array of products, from pharmaceuticals to floor waxes. Turpentine was also considered a “naval store,” a term that came about when wooden ships ruled the waves and encompassed just about everything that could be used to build or maintain a ship — wood for masts, spars, and planks, hemp for cordage, and resin and solvents like turpentine to glue things together and keep them waterproof.
These days, the petroleum industry provides solvents that do the same job as turpentine that are easier and cheaper to obtain, and most of the natural turpentine needed is harvested not from tapping trees but by distilling the ground remains of stumps pulled up after a tree is harvested for lumber, or as a byproduct of the paper pulping process. Seeing how it was done not all that long ago is still a fascinating glimpse into our technological past.
5 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: The Story Of Turpentine”
It’s wild how what would presently require a billion-dollar industrial facility, was once accomplished by a few guys with some barrels, a horse, and a still. There’s a lesson to be learned there, I think. Also, white lead paint sure is pretty when it’s fresh.
I doubt the two guys, horse and still scaled very well, hence the billion dollar facility.
I remember my father pointing out a turpentine tree plantation we were driving through in the 60’s in the Carolinas or Georgia and how it was made. Was even more labor intensive than maple sugaring, and a lot less tasty!
Another extensive use for turpentine was metal finishing. That black of old model T’s was paint made from a mix of asphaltum, “boiled” linseed oil, and turpentine. I got to restore an Edison wind-up victrola a while back and had to learn how to make asphaltum paint, which is kinda neat: it doesn’t run like bitumen imitations, and if you follow the kinda slow and irritating curing schedule, you get a very durable, hard, but not brittle, metal coating. It was often called japanning and was used on endless amounts of outdoor-exposed iron from the late 1600’s until the 1920’s.
whewie does turpentine stink, though, and with a very particular chemical smell that males you think you’re about to experience liver failure.
This has bene done in eastern germany until the wall came down in 1989. There are still many trees with those marks the local woods. Some info in german: https://www.moz.de/lokales/neuruppin/handwerk-spuren-der-harzgewinnung-auch-nach-30_jahren-zu-sehen-49057074.html
