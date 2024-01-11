Researchers in Beijing have discovered a way to turn succulents into supercapacitors to help store energy. While previous research has found ways to store energy in plants, it often required implants or other modifications to the plant itself to function. These foreign components might be rejected by the plant or hamper its natural functions leading to its premature death.
This new method takes an aloe leaf, freeze dries it, heats it up, then uses the resulting components as an implant back into the aloe plant. Since it’s all aloe all the time, the plant stays happy (or at least alive) and becomes an electrolytic supercapacitor.
Using the natural electrolytes of the aloe juice, the supercapacitor can then be charged and discharged as needed. The researchers tested the concept by solar charging the capacitor and then using that to run LED lights.
This certainly proposes some interesting applications, although we think your HOA might not be a fan. We also wonder if there might be a way to use the photosynthetic process more directly to charge the plant? Maybe this could recharge a tiny robot that lands on the plants?
2 thoughts on “Succulents Into Supercapacitors”
*stares at the Aloe plant in the corner*
*Aleo plant shakes in terror*
English is not my native language, therefore every time an abbreviation passes by on hackaday confusion is not far away.
Today I was reading this page that holds a nice introduction to an article about solar-energy using plants. Suddenly the abbreviation HOA popped up. I thought WTF, WTH is HOA? Can’t they just KISS, right?!?! I could not prevent to LOL as I often do when I run into my own limitations. So I decided to google using the WWW and ASAP I searched for HOA. I quickly learned that HOA is almost the same as POA, not to be confused with DOA but I digress. Anyway, now I think that I know what HOA means I started pondering and imagined a hacker messing with the plants in the lobby of a big building. Which can result in a funny situation IMHO. Which made me ROFL for a short while resulting me to be AFK. Just imagine… plants with lamps what a silly idea… although… a self charging xmas tree might be a fun concept.
I must get to work… only 10 months left to realize this crazy concept.
