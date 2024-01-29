Roman Dodecahedrons: A Mystifying Archaeological Find

Much about archaeology can be described as trying to figure out the context in which objects and constructions should be interpreted. A good example of this are the metal dodecahedrons (twelve-sided shape) which have been found during archaeological excavations at former Roman sites. Since 1739 over 115 of them have been recorded, most recently a fully intact copper specimen found near the Lincolnshire village of Norton Disney during the Summer of 2023 by a local group of archaeologists.
As the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group notes on their page, this is the 33rd example of one of these items found in what was once Roman Britain, lending credence to the idea that such dodecahedrons originated within the Gallo-Roman culture.
As for the objects themselves, the ones so far found were dated to between the 2nd and 4th century CE, are all made out of some kind of metal alloy (e.g. bronze), are usually a dodecahedron but sometimes different (e.g. an icosahedron with 20 faces), yet all are hollow and usually with a single large hole in each face. The dodecahedron found at Norton Disney was analyzed to consist out of 75% copper, 7% tin and 18% lead, with a width of 8.6 cm and weighing in at 254 grams.
What is perhaps most interesting about these objects is that they can be found all across the former Roman Empire, as well as the Maritime Silk Road with similar examples found in what today is Óc Eo in Vietnam, but which used to be part of the Kingdom of Funan, as well as in Myanmar (formerly Burma). These finds generally are in the form of smaller, golden polyhedrons, albeit possessing a strong resemblance to the versions found throughout the former Roman Empire. A great overview of these Asian versions is provided by Anna T. N. Bennett in a 2009 article in Archeo Sciences.
As for the purpose of those objects, it is clear that at least the golden type was intended as decorative jewelry, possibly with some religious overtones. The ones made out of bronze and similar materials are more of a mystery, with a variety of uses suggested over the years, including as a spool knitting device, as well as a mathematical or a surveying instrument, yet none of the available sources from the era ever reference these objects, making that highly unlikely.
Ultimately it is highly likely that these objects were made and coveted primarily because people liked how they looked, which isn’t too dissimilar from how humans today pick and choose baubles to keep around, whether on shelves or as part of personal jewelry.
Some of us also like to build LED-covered dodecahedrons for fun, which is something that will have archaeologists in a few hundred years from now likely very puzzled. You can also assemble your own Gallo-Roman-style dodecahedron if you really want to throw said archaeologists for a loop.
23 thoughts on “Roman Dodecahedrons: A Mystifying Archaeological Find”
My theroy is that these are candle toppers. The candle goes through the largest hole at the bottom with the small hole at the top holding it in place and the projections allow a dish (or other object) to be held above the flame
That theory was rejected because many can’t hold a candle. No holes.. look the third on the picture.
Also, from what I understand, candles where not the main source of lighting in that era. They would have used oil lamps. They would look nice with a candle inside them tho maybe just not historically accurate ;)
Another wild guess: As they don’t look easy to build, perhaps they were a common training exercise for apprentice metalsmiths.
Yes, my thoughts exactly. They’re the benchies of yore :)
I quite like that concept.
+1 for that idea.
A knitting aid for making gloves seems like an interesting theory.
Not working with the ones without holes; And I definitely seen my grandma knitting like double speed a glove without such aid. seems to be easily done with 4 sticks only….
how were they made? cast and worked or made of part joined with heat
My personal theory is that it was used for gambling, like a huge D12-D20 type dice. But the sides which had markings on it, were made of some easily decomposable material like wood, cloth, wax etc. Over time, the sides vanished and that’s why it is hard to guess it’s original usage.
In the museum photo, they seem to have different sized holes. Perhaps a compact measuring device? Sizing people’s fingers for rings perhaps? I do like the apprentice exercise theory too.
Gorgeous pieces. I have an ancient, small, solid, unadorned cuboctahedron—would love to find out more about it too…
Is a ” grenade “, when slung or hand thrown against the wall of a defense unit such as a castle wall, it would shatter and the bits would strike any person close by causing harm to their person.
Makes me think of how the Rubik’s Cube got its start. Initially, it was a brain teaser for Enro Rubik’s students. They were supposed to deduce what kind of mechanism was inside the cube that allowed the faces to move around. The teaching tool eventually became a popular puzzle toy, and the rest is history.
“Ultimately it is highly likely that these objects were made and coveted primarily because people liked how they looked, which isn’t too dissimilar from how humans today pick and choose baubles to keep around, whether on shelves or as part of personal jewelry.”
The “pet rocks” of their era.
When I saw the icosahedron (d20) pictured with the dodecahedron (d12), was like wow those Roman’s were playing D&D! The dodecahedrons are hollow, but I wonder if they could have been filled up with something (clay?) and the outside was scratched with a number/letter/color to be used in some type of game? Over the years/centuries the clay disintegrated.
Totally random idea: How about as an architectural aid? You stick it on a stick (or plinth) and then stretch out lengths of twine to make sure the dimensions of the building/room are correct. Probably a stupid idea, but there you go :-)
Probably used to put herbs in such as frankincense and hang in the house or on the person for an air freshener
“Never go in against a Roman when gambling is on the line.” – Vizzini (allegedly) #ThePrincessBride
must have been lots of dnd players in ancient rome.
I think they are art objects and nothing more. Even today we find them interesting to look at
it looks like some kind of tooling. a plumbing gauge perhaps, or perhaps it has some military use, say crimping bronze arrow heads to arrow or spear shafts. or for making rope. i question how much this would have cost to make and its not something you would have (or have made) unless it was essential for some kind of industry. and it would have to be some big business to justify the expense.
