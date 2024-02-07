Imagine taking a significant amount of metals and other materials out of the Earth’s crust and scattering it into the atmosphere from space. This is effectively what we have been doing ever since the beginning of the Space Age, with an increasing number of rocket stages, satellites and related objects ending their existence as they burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Yet rather than vanish into nothing, the debris of this destruction remains partially in the atmosphere, where it forms pockets of material. As this material is often conductive, it will likely affect the Earth’s magnetic field, as argued by [Sierra Solter-Hunt] in a pre-publication article.
A summary by [Dr. Tony Phillips] references a 2023 NASA research article by [Daniel M. Murphy] et al. which describes the discovery that about 10% of the aerosol particles in the stratosphere are aluminium and other metals whose origin can be traced back to the ‘burn-up’ of the aforementioned space objects. This is a factor which can increase the Debye length of the ionosphere. What the exact effects of this may be is still largely unknown, but fact remains that we are launching massively more objects into space than even a decade ago, with the number of LEO objects consequently increasing.
Although the speculation by [Sierra] can be called ‘alarmist’, the research question of what’ll happen if over the coming years we’ll have daily Starlink and other satellites disintegrating in the atmosphere is a valid one. As this looks like it will coat the stratosphere and ionosphere in particular with metal aerosols at levels never seen before, it might be worth it to do the research up-front, rather than wait until we see something odd happening.
7 thoughts on “Will Large Satellite Constellations Affect Earth’s Magnetic Field?”
Perhaps we’ll be switching wooden satellites after all. ;)
I wonder if any data could be extracted from records during Project West Ford. The mass may have been smaller but the re-entry rate was high, which may have produced a transient spike.
I would love it if articles like this actually used numbers.
“Yet rather than vanish into nothing, the debris of this destruction remains partially in the atmosphere, where it forms pockets of material. As this material is often conductive, it will likely affect the Earth’s magnetic field”
By how much? By 0.00001% or by 10%? Huge difference.
Also, numbers need context.
“10% of the aerosol particles in the stratosphere are aluminium and other metals”
What percentage of the stratosphere consists of aerosol particles, and what is the magnitude of their effect? Without this information, one has no reference to understand that number. It’s meaningless, other than to say that out of all the things we have put up there, spacecraft are a decent part of it. That doesn’t say whether it’s significant or not.
“Alarmist”
What i call alarmist are articles that repeat claims like this, without any actual analysis. They appeal to the emotions of a reader, and yet leave them no real information to come to any meaningful conclusion.
If you don’t want to be called alarmist, then hold your writing to a higher standard.
These aren’t the kind of things that would be a walk in the park to gather and calculate.
It’s make a reasonable research article that could be summarised on HaD but to ask Maya to do the research before the editorial is a bit much.
“it might be worth it to do the research up-front, rather than wait until we see something odd happening”
Alarmist anti-progress conspiracy nonsense.
Now shut up and hold this screwdriver for me whilst I pop the other plutonium hemisphere on top.
/sarcasm
Judging from the thousands of tons of iron ore that gets dug up every day, and the (literally) astronomical cost of getting a kilo of material into orbit, I’m going to make a bold claim that satellites don’t constitute a significant amount of anything from the Earth’s crust.
Maybe the ionosphere will perform better?
