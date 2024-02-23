Hackaday Podcast Episode 259: Twin-T, Three-D, And Driving To A Tee

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams sat down to compare notes on their favorite Hackaday posts of the week. You can listen in on this week’s podcast. The guys talked about the latest Hackaday contest and plans for Hackaday Europe. Plus, there’s a what’s that sound to try. Your guess can’t be worse than Al’s, so take a shot. You could win a limited-edition T-shirt.

In technical articles, Elliot spent the week reading about brushless motor design, twin-t oscillators, and a truly wondrous hack to reverse map a Nintendo Switch PCB. Al was more nostalgic, looking at the 555 and an old Radio Shack kit renewed. He also talked about a method to use SQL to retrieve information from Web APIs.

Quick hacks were a decided mix with everything from homemade potentiometers to waterproof 3D printing. Finally, the guys talked about Hackaday originals. Why don’t we teach teens to drive with simulators? And why would you want to run CP/M — the decades-old operating system — under Linux?

Download the file suitable for listening, burning on CDs, or pressing on vinyl.

Episode 259 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Know what it is? Take your shot, and you might win a Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: