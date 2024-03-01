Hackaday Podcast Episode 260: KiCad 8, Two Weather Stations, And Multiple I2Cs

It’s a leap year, so Elliot and Dan put the extra day to good use tracking down all the hottest hacks from the past week and dorking out about them. There’s big news in the KiCad community, and we talked about all the new features along with some old woes. Great minds think alike, apparently, since two different e-ink weather stations made the cut this week, as did a floating oscilloscope, an automated film-developing tank, and some DIY solar panels.

We talked about a hacker who figured out that water makes a pretty good solar storage medium, and it’s cheaper than lithium, another who knows that a crappy lathe is better than no lathe, and what every hacker should know about Ethernet. Is there a future for room-temperature superconductors? Maybe it just depends on how cold the room is.

Episode 260 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congrats to [Beeman] for identifying the Shephard-Risset tone.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: