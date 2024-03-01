Hackaday Podcast Episode 260: KiCad 8, Two Weather Stations, And Multiple I2Cs

It’s a leap year, so Elliot and Dan put the extra day to good use tracking down all the hottest hacks from the past week and dorking out about them. There’s big news in the KiCad community, and we talked about all the new features along with some old woes. Great minds think alike, apparently, since two different e-ink weather stations made the cut this week, as did a floating oscilloscope, an automated film-developing tank, and some DIY solar panels.
We talked about a hacker who figured out that water makes a pretty good solar storage medium, and it’s cheaper than lithium, another who knows that a crappy lathe is better than no lathe, and what every hacker should know about Ethernet. Is there a future for room-temperature superconductors? Maybe it just depends on how cold the room is.
Episode 260 Show Notes:
News:
- FLOSS Weekly Episode 772: Raspberry Pi From The Man Himself
- An Automotive Locksmith On The Flipper Zero And Car Theft
What’s that Sound?
- Congrats to [Beeman] for identifying the Shephard-Risset tone.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- KiCad 8 Makes Your Life Better Without Caveats
- A Smarter Solar Water Heater
- ESP32 Weather Station Looks Great With Color E-Paper Display
- There’s Hope For That Cheap Lathe Yet!
- Wireless Telescope Guidance You Can Build On The Cheap
- 3D-Printed Automated Development Tank For Classic Photo Films
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
