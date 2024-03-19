[Cyrill] has a good home automation scheme going: there are a number of physical switches set around the place that control the essential functions. The only problem is that in the winter time, this results in a great deal of phone checking as [Cyrill] tries to monitor the CO2 level. Tired of all this screen time, [Cyrill] set about to create an incredibly cute (and useful) Co2 monitor that plainly shows the current level and how bad it is, relatively speaking.
Behind that adorable face is a DS3225 servo being driven by a Wemos S2 mini, both of which [Cyrill] happened to have handy. Although the 25 Kg servo may be complete overkill for the situation, [Cyrill] reports that it is quieter than your average AliExpress alternatives, which makes it well worth it in our book. Then it was on to Inkscape to make the gauge itself. [Cyrill] says they’re an Inkscape noob, but that face could have fooled us.
Finally, it was time to integrate it into Home Assistant to get readings from the CO2 sensors. This was easier said than done, but [Cyrill] does a nice job of explaining how to get the ESP32-S2 up and working.
If you’re out there monitoring CO levels in your home, beware of fake sensors that cropped up during the height of the pandemic and are likely still at large.
4 thoughts on “Cute CO2 Gauge Tells You When To Crack A Window”
Very nice, but random noise will drive you nuts during the night.
I would use a cheap galvometer/voltmeter, driven by a simple analog/pwm_Write()
I like having dedicated function gauges for critical measurements. If I had a CO2 sensor, I’d probably do something like this (with less artistic flair because skills).
That dial face wants to have an epaper display embedded to change the smile to a frown when the CO2 goes high.
(I predict that the superscript 2 is going to drive some chemist reader bonkers)
Just to clarify: the servo doesn’t _mass_ 25kg. It has a torque of 25 kg cm. Both the label on the side of the servo and the way it’s described in the article is wrong.
Well, I mean, that’s a given.
