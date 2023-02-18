The pandemic brought with it a need to maintain adequate ventilation in enclosed spaces, and thus, there’s been considerable interest in inexpensive C02 monitors. Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous actors out there that have seen this as a chance to make a quick profit.
Recently [bigclivedotcom] got one such low-cost CO2 sensor on his bench for a teardown, and confirms that it’s a fake. But in doing so he reveals a fascinating story of design decisions good and bad, from something which could almost have been a useful product.
Behind the slick color display is a PCB with an unidentified microcontroller, power supply circuitry, a DHT11 environmental sensor, and a further small module which purports to be the CO2 sensor. He quickly demonstrates with a SodaStream that it doesn’t respond to CO2 at all, and through further tests is able to identify it as an alcohol sensor.
Beyond the alcohol sensor he analyses the PSU circuitry. It has a place for a battery protection chip but it’s not fitted, and an error in the regulator circuitry leads to a slow drain of the unprotected cell. Most oddly there’s an entire 5 volt switching regulator circuit that’s fitted but unused, being in place to support a missing infra-red module. Finally the screen is an application-specific LCD part.
It’s clear some effort went in to the design of this unit, and we can’t help wondering whether it could have started life as a design for a higher-spec genuine unit. But as [Clive] says, it’s a party detector, and of little more use than as a project case and battery.
Need more dubious instrumentation? How about a magnetic field tester?
14 thoughts on “Anatomy Of A Fake CO2 Sensor”
This makes no sense. They went through all the trouble of designing the device, procuring the components, then manufacturing it, just to mislabel it and sell it as something that its not?
Seems like such a massive waste, a color LCD screen, battery, and a couple of sensors. It could’ve been an actual product! Now its just going to end up in the bin when people notice that opening a coke can doesn’t affect the CO2 readings at all
BigClive goes through a lot of those: Scam products where they could’ve gotten away with way less effort and spending to make a product that would be just as ineffective and safer, or just gone through a few small financial steps to make an actual working (albeit unsafe) product.
Id say its actually recycling of unsold parts.
Its actually a real CO2 sensor. If you read though the comments people talk about it, one of the ways to make a CO2 meter is to use a VOC sensor, thats why it is sensitive to alcohol. Its lot cheaper than using infrared detectors.
No, not a real CO2-sensor. You can call it a eCO2 because they can be some corellation between VOC’s and CO2, but it’s not a given that those chemicals track each other. Calling it a CO2-sensor is a scam. Simple as that.
No, it is not a real CO2 sensor, as it is not measuring CO2.
It might be a eCO2 sensor (e for estimated, I guess) but even the best eCO2 sensors with multiple VOC sensors and clever algorithms are horrible at guessing the actual CO2 levels.
It looks like this product have a connector and the 5V supply for a real CO2 sensor though.
I actually looked at something on Ali a few days ago that appears to be at least the same front plate even if the PCB is different. It is meant to work with the PWM output of a NDIR CO2 sensor. I only needed a MH-Z19 Module so I didn’t get it. Here is the link if anybody is curious:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004584375548.html
Hope this doesn’t get flagged as spam because of the link . :)
The most spectacular fake product Clive has yet uncovered is an “ioniser” where the bristles on the front are just connected straight to the mains supply. Shorting them gives spectacular results:
Depending how much it costs its not a bad source of a DHT11 and an alcohol sensor, if of course you need them and don’t mind desoldering.
I think those sensors suffer quite a bit (at least don’t get better) when soldered/desoldered repeatedly…
If you had bothered to research this you would have found that there are 2 types of CO2 sensor modules.
Type 1 measures CO2 directly, and costs about $50-$100 USD for the component itself.
Type 2 measures VOC/eCO2. They don’t directly measure CO2 but they can approximate it under many conditions AFTER they self calibrate, which requires being powered on for 60-90 minutes. These can be had for pennies.
Type 2 isn’t a “fraud”. Most sensors are just a clever algorithm approximating a value from a related measurement.
A step counter isn’t actually counting steps.
A O2 saturation sensor isn’t actually measuring the O2 in your blood.
Your car’s speedometer doesn’t measure your speed.
But the approximations ARE still useful.
+1 ….. it’s not fake !!!!
It’s an interesting article, though :)
Sort of like some of the fake shake / Faraday lights from years ago. I have one with a real magnet, a real bridge rectifier circuit, but the coil is just a single layer of magnet wire that’s not connected. The LED runs off a coin cell. Another one I have has a similar coil but the “magnet” is just a crudely cut chunk of metal rod and there’s no components on the PCB.
I do have one that is the real deal. Its magnet is very strong and when the light is held upright the magnet levitates inside the coil. It has a bridge rectifier and a small rechargeable battery. I dunno what kind of plastic it’s made of, but it’s far stronger than the cheap, clear polystyrene the others are made of.
Hmmm, that might be a use for the LED from one of the newer Harbor Freight flashlights that use three AAA cells. The early 5mm white LED in the shake light has rather pitiful output.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)