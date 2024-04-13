Older consumer electronic devices follow a desirability curve in which after they fall from favour they can’t be given away. But as they become rarer, they reach a point at which everyone wants them. Then, they can’t be had for love nor money. CRT TVs are now in the first stage, they’re bulky and lower-definition than modern sets, and thus thrift stores and dumpsters still have them in reasonable numbers. To retrogamers and other enthusiasts, this can be a bonanza, and when he saw a high-end late-model JVC on the sidewalk [Chris Person] wasted no time in snapping it up. It worked, but there were a few picture issues, so he set about fixing it.
The write-up is largely a tale of capacitor-swapping, as you might expect from any older electronics, and it results in a fine picture and a working TV. But perhaps there’s another story to consider there, in that not so many of us here in 2024 are used to working with CRTs. We all know that they conceal some scary voltages, and indeed, he goes to significant lengths to discharge his CRT. It’s worth remembering though, that there’s not always a need to discharge the CRT if no attempt will be made to disconnect it, after all the connector and cable to the flyback transformer are secured by hefty insulation for a good reason. It’s a subject we’ve looked at here at Hackaday in the past. You could argue that, in some ways, newer TVs are harder to get into than these old CRTs.
4 thoughts on “Who’s Afraid Of A CRT?”
I’m a long way from that point mentioned. I have all sorts of retro stuff repaired and in working order, from 1950s valve/tube radios to 1970s hi-fi to 1980s home computers, but the one thing I do not miss is CRTs and their bulk, weight and scary voltages and failing line output transformers.
That said, I must admit a PDP 8 outputting to a flat-screen terminal would be just wrong. Hmmm…not quite sure where that point is for me!
I’ve been hit by the anode discharge many a time. It’s startling but not dangerous. The power supply is almost always more of a concern.
I had a number of the semi-flat 21″ Viewsonics, IBM and Sony branded units that I was cueing up give to a fellow Cragslister. A family emergency resulted in most of them getting left outside in the rain for quite a while, so I ended up having the city haul them away. sigh..
I kept wondering what nifty materials that I may regret simply sending to the recycling grinders.
Two of them powered up were as good as a portable heater in the room though, a bit overwhelming in the summer time.
Pre-1980s TVs are easy to fix. Just check where the smoke is coming from.
1980-2000 TVs are very hard to fix, if you get somewhat lucky they might give you a blink code and if you get VERY lucky you might even find a blink code list after half an hour of Googling.
2000-2005 TVs are easy, just change the bulging caps in the power supply.
2005-2015 TVs are hard, they just break for no apparent reason. Don’t use them for a few years, they’re dead even though all the voltages are present and look good. Won’t even turn on. No blinkies either.
2015-now TVs are easy, just take the LCD panel apart (which is not as hard as you’d expect, but good luck keeping dirt or dust from getting into it) and find and replace the faulty backlight LED.
Now-20xx TVs will be hard because they require certain magic Servers to be online.
