While there’s an argument to be made that retro games should be experienced with whatever input device they were designed around, there’s no debating that modern game controllers are a lot more ergonomic and enjoyable to use than some of those early 8-bit entries.
Now, thanks to the PicoNtrol project from [Reogen], you can use the latest Xbox and PlayStation controllers with the Atari 2600 via Bluetooth. Looking a bit farther down the road the project is aiming to support the Nintendo Entertainment System, and there’s work being done to bring the Switch Pro Controller into the fold as well.
Building your own version is about as easy as it gets. You need to get your hands on the appropriate 9-pin connector, which can be bought new or salvaged from an old controller, and solder it up to a Raspberry Pi Pico W.
These old-school digital controllers were extremely simplistic, with each pin in the connector corresponding to either a joystick direction or a button press. From the Pico side, that means virtually pressing a button on the controller is as simple as bringing the corresponding pin high. To complete the project, [Paul Taylor] designed a 3D printable enclosure that hides away the Pi Pico and all those solder joints.
Simple and effective. While we do enjoy diving into the big and complex builds, the easy route certainly has its appeal. We’ve seen NES controllers grafted to the 2600 before, but you could argue that’s not really an improvement.
One thought on “PicoNtrol Brings Modern Controllers To Atari 2600”
im of the opinion that modern controllers are not very good. retrocontrollers are also not very good. there was a sweet spot somewhere around the mid to late 90s where you could get some really awesome controllers (eg the sidewinder lineup from ms). there was a decline in the usb era where they cost cut down to single chip solutions. you took a major hit to precision from the low spec microcontrollers used at the time with low resolution adcs. harkens back to the days when controllers just had a shift register.
while ms had excellent controllers in the late gameport era. they are also the ones that killed the joystick in the early usb era. not with any hardware they made but with their atrocious xinput api and their one size fits all standardized controllers. this pushed pc gaming into a stricly mouse and keyboard space and an era where every game is another quaternion with a gun type shooter or some other kind of point and click game.
fortunately the sim space still has great controllers, if you were willing to pay for it. ranging from entry level to prosim gear. you can spend a lot of money on a racing simpit (even more than it would cost to get into some entry level motorsport), flight sims can be even more expensive, maybe not just go buy a plane expensive, but well out of the reach of the typical gamer.
