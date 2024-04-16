It is easy to take things for granted, but if you work with students, you realize that even something as simple as a breadboard needs explanation. [0033mer] recently shared a tip about how he wires both solderless breadboards and prototype boards on the cheap. Instead of buying special wires, he salvages riser cables often found in scrap from demolished buildings. These often have 200 or so thin solid wires inside. You take them apart, and, as he put it, if you have 15 feet of the stuff, that will last you the rest of your life. We hope you live longer than that, but still.
One advantage to doing this is you don’t feel bad about cutting the wires exactly to length which makes for neat boards. He has a tiny stripper that make it easy to remove the insulation during installation.
Of course, you’ve probably been salvaging wires from many sources for years. Still, this is a good reminder that you really don’t need to buy that pack of breadboard jumpers from Amazon. Not only will it cost more, the ones with the little tips are not amenable to being cut to size.
We’ve done something similar for years, but we prefer thermal strippers. If you want your entire breadboard from scratch, search through some old magazines.
4 thoughts on “Recycling Wires For Breadboarding”
I actually abandoned doing this after figuring out about the jumper wires sold in Aliexpress, at around 2013. Commercially made ones are much neater.
I have never bought such wires. My brother gave me some cables from when the LATCC in West Drayton equipment was being installed.
In the early 70s :)
The insulation is still perfectly plastic.
Yes! If you find the right kind of cable (usually the trunking to an old PBX) your bundle of umpteen 22AWG solid copper wires even comes as a bundle of color-matched twisted pairs (e.g. red w/ blue stripe twisted with blue w/ red stripe) which is often useful for stuff like CAN. I pulled a couple meters of just such a cable with a gnarly-looking big-brother-of-centronics connector at one end which I’ve still not even half used up for jumper wires in both breadboard and soldered proto board uses.
Many of my projects are currently stalled, waiting for a nearby building to be knocked down so that I can recover some cable.
