ESP-Hosted Turns ESP32 Into Linux WiFi/BT Adapter

While we are used to USB WiFi adapters, embedded devices typically use SDIO WiFi cards, and for good reasons – they’re way more low-power, don’t take up a USB port, don’t require a power-sipping USB hub, and the SDIO interface is widely available. However, SDIO cards and modules tend to be obscure and proprietary beyond reason. Enter ESP-Hosted – Espressif’s firmware and driver combination for ESP32 (press release)(GitHub), making your ESP32 into a WiFi module for either your Linux computer (ESP-Hosted-NG) or MCU (ESP-Hosted-FG). In particular, ESP-Hosted-NG his turns your SPI- or SDIO-connected ESP32 (including -S2/S3/C2/C3/C6 into a WiFi card, quite speedy and natively supported by the Linux network stack, as opposed to something like an AT command mode.
We’ve seen this done with ESP8266 before – repurposing an ESP8089 driver from sources found online, making an ESP8266 into a $2 WiFi adapter for something like a Pi. The ESP-Hosted project is Espressif-supported, and it works on the entire ESP32 lineup, through an SDIO or even SPI interface! It supports 802.11b/g/n and even Bluetooth, up to BLE5, either over an extra UART channel or the same SDIO/SPI channel; you can even get BT audio over I2S. If you have an SPI/SDIO port free and an ESP32 module handy, this might just be the perfect WiFi card for your Linux project!
There are some limitations – for instance, you can’t do AP mode in the NG (Linux-compatible) version. Also, part of the firmware has blobs in it, but a lot of the firmware and all of the driver are modifiable in case you need your ESP32 to do even more than Espressif has coded in – this is not fully open-source firmware, but it’s definitely way more than the Broadcom’s proprietary onboard Raspberry Pi WiFi chip. There’s plenty of documentation, and even some fun features like raw transport layer access. Also, of note is that this project supports ESP32-C6, which means you can equip your project with a RISC-V-based WiFi adapter.
Title image from [zhichunlee].
4 thoughts on “ESP-Hosted Turns ESP32 Into Linux WiFi/BT Adapter”
What’s the reason you cannot do AP mode?
Let’s hope that one day someone will come with a free radio stack for the ESP32, those binary blobs makes me sick:
https://zeus.ugent.be/blog/23-24/esp32-reverse-engineering-continued/
no idea why no AP mode – the FG (first generation) part does support it, at least! and, yes, this project is seriously promising!
In fairness, the ESP8089 driver was Espressif-supported too.
I found the original driver in a damp corner of GitHub as part of a Rockchip tablet sdk (damn, has it already been 8 years?!). But at the time it wasn’t advertised or distributed officially by Espressif. Sprite_tm graciously convinced their legal to GPLv2 the host driver code and Apache license the device blob. Even though it never made it into the kernel, a few hacker projects were able to be commercialized because of the permissive license.
There really aren’t any other hacker-accessible wifi network adapters like this without resorting to USB, so I’m glad to see them continue the trend even if the binary blobs make us cringe a bit.
oh hey it’s wonderful to see you here! your work on the driver has powered the ZeroPhone for like, five years? it’s quite impressive ^_^ and thank you so much for the backstory!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)