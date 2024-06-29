When choosing a low-level language, it’s hard to beat the efficiency of Forth while also maintaining some amount of readability. There are open source options for the language which makes it accessible, and it maintains its prevalence in astronomical and other embedded systems for its direct hardware control and streamlined use of limited resources even though the language started over 50 years ago. Unlike 50 years ago, though, you can now take your own self-contained Forth programmer on the go with you.
The small computer is built on a design that [Dennis] built a while back called my4TH which has its own dedicated 8-bit CPU and can store data in a 256 kB EEPROM chip. Everything else needed for the computer is built in as well but that original design didn’t include a few features that this one adds, most notably a small 40×4 character LCD and a keyboard. The build also adds a case to tie everything together, with ports on the back for I2C and power plus an RS232 port. An optional battery circuit lets the computer power up without an external power supply as well.
Part of the appeal of Forth for systems like this is that it includes an interpreter and compiler in addition to the programming language itself, meaning that it has everything needed for a usable computer system built right in. For some more details on this unique language, or if you’d like to explore below the world of Python or C, check out [Elliot]’s discussion on the “hacker’s language.”. While Forth can tackle big problems, it can fit on tiny machines, too.
3 thoughts on “Go Forth With This Portable Programmer”
If you’ve got an old WikiReader device laying around it runs Forth natively.
Also, anything using Open Firmware. On later Apple PowerBooks (for example), even with no boot disk, you can hold down cmd+opt+O+F during boot to get an interactive ANS Forth environment along with some very basic hardware support.
It was sort of neat; a PCI device could supply drivers, diagnostic tools etc. as Forth code, allowing the same device to work in plug-and-play style on a Power Mac or a Sun workstation or whatever (at least during boot). This was before Java I believe.
I think a better idea would be a portable thin client forth using some cheap embedded microcontroller that has wifi tcpip… then you could talk to an online forth or whatever.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)