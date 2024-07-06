[Gilles Messier] at the Our Own Devices YouTube channel recently took a look at an interesting device — an electric lantern powered by a candle. At first glance, this sounds completely absurd. Why use a candle to power LEDs when you can use the light from the candle itself? This gadget has a trick up its sleeve, though. It lets candle light out and uses the heat from the candle flame to generate power for the LEDs.
The small Peltier “solid-state heat pump” module in the lantern acts as a thermoelectric generator, converting heat from the candle into electricity for the LEDs. The genius of the device is how it handles the candle “exhaust”. A bimetallic disk in the chimney of the lantern closes when the air inside the device is hot. The Peltier device converts the heat differential to electricity, causing the air inside the lantern to cool. Meanwhile, the candle is beginning to starve for oxygen. Once the air cools down a bit, the disk bends, allowing stale smoke out, and fresh air in, allowing the candle to burn brightly again. Then the cycle repeats.
[Gilles] does a deep dive into the efficiency of the lantern, which is worth the price of admission alone. These lanterns are pretty expensive — but Peltier modules are well-known by hackers. We’re sure it won’t be too hard to knock together a cheap version at home.
8 thoughts on “Candle Powered Lantern Isn’t As Silly As You Think”
https://www.elektormagazine.com/labs/peltier-lamp
It’s comments like this that I vowed I’d never contribute any article or project ideas to Hackaday. This lantern is a real product that has positive reviews (go look it up before you make snide remarks).
Well… never mind. The comment I was responding to was taken down. My comment still is valid though. There are way too many naysayers and arrogant commentators roaming this site.
The way we see the world creates the world we see ;)
I saw this when it came out several years ago, and went through the arithmetic: I can buy disposable AA cells to power the same amount of LEDs, and still come out ahead in weight and cost. With rechargable lithiums, it’s just a no-brainer. I can carry more lumen-hours in rechargeable batteries than I can carry in tea lights.
You have a point, but think of this scenario:
store both in a closet for ten years and see which solution still works, your high power rechargeable batteries or the one based on fire…
Fun little device, cool to see it here on hackaday
Let’s save the world by extracting even more rare metals from the planet to make burning things slightly more efficient.
Good luck kids, I’m going to read a book next to my $189 tea light lantern.
“thermoelectric generator ” why dont you just call it what it is and stop the sales talk. It’s using a Peltier Module.
