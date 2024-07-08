In the 60’s and 70’s there were many ways to display numeric data. Nixie tubes, Vacuum Florescent Displays (VFD), micro projection systems, you name it. All of them had advantages and drawbacks. One of the simplest ways to display data was the RCA Numitron. [Alec] at Technology Connections has a bit of a love/hate relationship with these displays.
The Numitron is simply a seven-segment display built from light bulb filaments. The filaments run at 5 V, and by their nature are current limited. Seven elements versus the usual ten seen in Nixie tubes reduced the number of switching elements (transistors, relays, or tubes) needed to drive them, and the single low-voltage supply was also much simpler than Nixie or even VFD systems.
Sounds perfect, right? Well, [Alec] has a bone to pick with this technology. The displays were quite dim, poorly assembled, and not very pleasing to look at. RCA didn’t bother tilting the “8” to fit the decimal point in! Even the display background was gray, causing the numbers to wash out in ambient light. Black would have been much better. In [Alec]’s words, the best way to describe the display would be “Janky,” yet he still enjoys them. In fact, he built a fancy retro-industrial-themed clock with them.
The Numitron was not a failure, though — we know variants of this display ended up in everything from gas pumps to aircraft cockpit gauges. You can even build an LED-based replica clock — no glowing filaments necessary.
2 thoughts on “Plight Of The Lowly Numitron Tube”
“…didn’t bother tilting the “8” to fit the decimal point in!”
Thank you; I never twigged why 7-segment displays were so often “in italics”!
This video mostly made me realize how sad things have become for display tubes. He refers to them as incredibly rare and expensive. But there were like thousands of old Soviet IV-6 and IV-9 tubes available everywhere for like a couple bucks per unit about 5 years ago.
Guess the war took a drastic toll on their availability considering how most of them originated from the presently warring nations.
A Pity. The two numitrons were great for those wanting to try out Display tubes without any scary stuff. Unless you consider 3V and a bunch of 74HC595 shift registers scary…
