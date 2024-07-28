Outside of the brain, the heart is probably the organ that you miss the most when it ceases to function correctly. Unfortunately, as we cannot grow custom replacement hearts yet, we have to keep heart patients alive long enough for them to receive a donor heart. Yet despite the heart being essentially a blood pump, engineering even a short-term artificial replacement has been a struggle for many decades. A new contender has now arrived in the BiVACOR TAH (total artificial heart), which just had the first prototype implanted in a human patient.
Unlike the typical membrane-based pumps, the BiVACOR TAH is a rotary pump that uses an impeller-based design with magnetic levitation replacing bearings and theoretically minimizing damage to the blood. This design should also mean a significant flowrate, enough even for an exercising adult. Naturally, this TAH is only being tested as a bridge-to-transplant solution, for patients with a failing heart who do not qualify for a ventricular assist device. This may give more heart patients a chance to that donor heart transplant, even if a TAH as a destination therapy could save so many more lives.
The harsh reality is that the number of donor hearts decreases each year while demand increases, leading to unconventional approaches like xenotransplantation using specially bred pigs as donor, as well as therapeutic cloning to grow a new heart from the patient’s own cells. Having a universal TAH that could be left in-place (destination therapy) for decades would offer a solid option next to the latter, but remains elusive. As shown by e.g. the lack of progress with a TAH like the ReinHeart despite a promising 2014 paper in a bovine model.
Hopefully before long we’ll figure out a reliable way to fix this ‘just a blood pump’ in our bodies, regardless of whether it’s a biological or mechanical solution.
5 thoughts on “The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart: A Maglev Bridge To Life”
This is cool but it reminds me how much I want them to make artificial joints that don’t try to 1:1 copy natural joints. Artificial knees still use a metal ball on a plastic disk, from what I understand, wear out quicker than I’d like and rely on healthy ligaments to hold things together.
How much cooler would it be if they just went all in with proper bearings and maybe some shocks? I want something that doesn’t try to copy the joint but goes beyond and acts like a part engineered to last forever.
For every amazing piece of technology which looks like magic, there is another equally amazing piece of technology which seems very primitive (to me, a non-subject expert)
All we can hope is they did their due diligence and it was designed by engineers, not doctors
Billion dollar medical manufacturer doing clinical trials of a device they spent millions developing…..hack? NAH
Not a hack, but still the kind of thing I’m interested in and don’t see covered elsewhere. More quality content is always welcome.
I wonder what its power draw/battery life is…
