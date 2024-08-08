Raspberry Has A New Pico, Built With The New RP2350

Raspberry Pi’s first foray into the world of microcontrollers, the RP2040, was a very interesting chip. Its standout features were the programmable input/output units (PIOs) which enabled all sorts of custom real-time shenanigans. And that’s not to discount the impact of the Pi Pico, the $4 dev kit built around it.
Today, they’re announcing a brand-new microcontroller: the RP2350. It will come conveniently packaged in the new Pi Pico 2, and there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that the new chip is better in every way, and that the Pico form factor will stay the same. The bad news? It’s going to cost 25% more, coming in at $5. But in exchange for the extra buck, you get a lot.
For starters, the RP2350 runs a bit faster at 150 MHz, has double the on-board RAM at 520 kB, and twice as much QSPI flash at 4 MB. And those sweet, sweet PIOs? Now it has 12 instead of just 8. (Although we have no word yet if there is more program space per PIO – even with the incredibly compact PIO instruction set, we always wanted more!)
As before, it’s a dual-core chip, but now the cores are Arm Cortex M33s or RISC-V Hazard3s. Yes, you heard that right, there are two pairs of processors on board. Raspberry Pi says that you’ll be able to select which style of cores runs either by software or by burning one-time fuses. So it’s not a quad core chip, but rather your choice of two different dual cores. Wild!
Raspberry Pi is also making a big deal about the new Arm TrustZone functionality. It has signed boot, 8 kB of OTP key-storage memory, SHA-256 acceleration, a hardware RNG, and “fast glitch detectors”. While this is probably more aimed at industry that the beginning hacker, we’re absolutely confident that some of you out there will put this data-safe to good use.
There is, as of yet, no wireless built in. We can’t see into the future, but we can see into the past, and we remember that the original Pico was wireless for a few months before they got the WiFi and Bluetooth radio added into the Pico W. Will history repeat itself with the Pico 2?
We’re getting our hands on a Pico 2 in short order, and we’ve already gotten a sneak peek at the extensive software toolchain that’s been built out for it. All the usual suspects are there: Picotool, TinyUSB, and OpenOCD as we write this. We’ll be putting it through its paces and writing up all the details next week.
I don’t know, little hard to get excited about this. Sure the spec bump is nice, and I imagine there’s a valid application for the core selection out there (even if I don’t know what it is). But now it’s more expensive and STILL doesn’t include wireless? Plus whenever they do the inevitable Pico 2 W, it will surely be like the last one, with a separate wifi chip that makes integrating it into your own projects much harder.
Yeah, and it dorsn‘t cure cancer or solves world hunger!
How dare they!?
This update is absolutely massive. The additional four PIOs and double the memory alone would justify the price.
Plus the Floating Point/DSP :-)
And again with the wifi complaining, the actual chip is about a pound give or take so not bad value for what it does, and if you need the wifi that badly use an external chip, or spring for the inevitable 3rd party board if you really can’t wait for tie Pico2W, but there will people out there using many of these in a single project that just don’t need individual wifi.
A $5 upgrade when $5 will get you a second SoC is pretty ridiculous for a minimal price boost and forcing you to actively choose your flavor of technical debt and obsolescence by [possibly permanently] disabling entire processing cores. This company is a bloated joke and I’m seeing more capable builds for cheaper off non-name youtube channels. The end is here and it starts with Marvin’s inability to comprehend why people don’t pull themselves up by their bootstraps and inability to understand why no one is excited for every new paint shade that gets put out by Crayola.
More Info:
https://dmitry.gr/?r=06.%20Thoughts&proj=11.%20RP2350
It seems that the pure numbers when comparing the features don‘t even begin to actually describe the real improvements…
A quick nosey shows a few other fun things, including an on-board LDO/switch-mode supply and UART boot. No idea what I’d do with the RISC-V cores, but as someone else pointed out that’s a nice low-risk way to release a RISC-V device without a separate SKU which might not be popular.
The ARM cortex M33 cores are ARMv8 architecture, or 64 bit. But does anyone know what those Harvard3 RISC V cores are? Are they 32 bit, or are they 64 bit?
“there are now RP2350 variants with built-in flash! They are called RP2354A nd RP2354B and they include 2MBytes of flash in-package.”
Sweet orca of Mallorca, I’m redesigning my stuff right now. I’m lazy and don’t have much space on the board. So I didn’t go for the RP2040. This changes everything for me.
As far as prices concerned I live in Canada and price that they always give on the raspberry pies and the Pecos are never what I see that I can get. So as far as I’m concerned this $5 thing is nothing but BS.
Me: they have to have added USB 2.0 at this point, right
(checks specs)
“1 × USB 1.1 controller and PHY, with host and device support”
…
damnit!
I don’t think anyone was ever able to implement ULPI on the RP2040, but they did expand the PIO capabilities now. I don’t think it’s enough, but who knows. Even a soft ULPI interface through the PIOs would be fine, USB PHYs aren’t expensive. Yes, you could use a secondary interface chip, sure, but then they’re defining the various interfaces.
Frustrating as heck that a chip that can push in/out data at very high speeds is so bottlenecked at the USB side. Always surprised me that the common reaction when I mention it is “that’s not what this chip is for” – really? You can pretty trivially capture ~1 Gb/s data with the PIOs, but then the cheapest way to get the data off is probably to dump it to a microSD card in some sort of super-weird shared interface.
Agreed… that was the first thing I looked for.
Aside from the feature I most wanted, it’s a nice upgrade IMO, though…
I’m wondering if it’s some licensing issue or silicon IP core cost or something. It’s definitely not silicon area, since they were perfectly fine with dropping double the processor cores on the thing.
Just weird because it seems like having a small team look into what’s needed to adapt the PIOs to ULPI and the software stack for it seems like a better use of developer time than writing support code for an entirely different architecture (although the RISC-V core inclusion almost certainly is because they’re planning on moving to RISC-V solely in the future).
An actual USB2.0 HS PHY is quite costly in silicon area. The driver transistors are massive. It’s comparable to a simple CPU core in 40nm…
Modding an USB FS core to talk to an external PHY at HS speeds is relatively simple, but it is unlikely to be useful. Most of these simple device cores use a small amount of dual-port RAM to read and write data to the endpoints. This is fine at 12mbps but will be a big bottleneck at 480mbps.
You will need to add some form of streaming DMA to be able to exploit the way higher speed. Then you are getting into a seriously complex core with a lot of verification.
The TrustZone is a neat addition – I imagine we’ll see more secure, open RP2350-based Yubikey-like FIDO2 keys ( https://github.com/polhenarejos/pico-fido/ was one for the RP2040, but couldn’t store the keys securely).
It will be interesting to read about why they chose to include switchable architectures – ARM/RISC-V – I haven’t seen an explanation of why this would be beneficial.
“It will be interesting to read about why they chose to include switchable architectures – ARM/RISC-V – I haven’t seen an explanation of why this would be beneficial.”
To be honest, the main thing I can’t figure out is why they would bother doing this rather than just making it internally hidden – as in, you release multiple products with different part numbers but the same die, and let the user purchase each one separately.
I mean, in some sense, cool that they didn’t do this and let it be user-available, but I cannot imagine there aren’t going to be super-weird bugs that show up this way. I mean, if I were designing a product with this chip you’d absolutely want to disable it on anything that shipped just to cut down the weirdness possibilities.
I really really hope that there is FPU and atomic instructions and 256 level of priorities for interrupts in NVIC. I so much missed them from M4.
I know I know just buy a STM32F4… or nRF52840 and I have full drawer of them and use them for beeefy applications but neither Nordic nor ST have models with PIO like stuff.
There is an FPU, though I haven’t tried it yet. The interrupts I’m not certain about.
According to Dmitry’s blog there’s floating point support, I assume he means an FPU.
Also the PIO is such a game changer for ucs.
One really nice update to the SDK: a function for allocating available PIOs and SMs. I believe previously there was something like that for SMs, but it’s been expanded to search for PIOs and SMs with adequate program space. I was going to write something like this and was happy to see it in the SDK.
If you need pin pull-downs, check that you don’t need external resistors. I found a silicon bug (it’s in the datasheet, yeah) when the pin is an input with pull-down enabled it acts as a bus hold/bus keep. There is a work around but I don’t think it will work for PIO programs. I had to do a last minute reroll of my boards.
This should be interesting for some of the microcontroller-based OS projects. Something like Beepy/Beepberry with this instead of a full-blown Pi could be a pretty neat device.
All of my microcontroller needs were met by the original pico and it’s great $4 price. I’m excited to see what applications hackers will create with the new Pico 2. I don’t like that software will be fragmented by the different ISAs.
How is it not mentioned that the DEFCON badge is powered by the RP2350 as an incentive for the bug bounty?
“To get RP2350 hardware into the hands of the engineers most likely to find these flaws, we’ve partnered with the DEF CON hacking convention, which starts today in Las Vegas. This year’s badge is powered by RP2350, and makes a great platform for experimenting with our security architecture”
Well MAYBE because the dev team was under a NDA until the official announcement from Raspberry Pi Ltd earlier today?
Poor Dmitry and the other would have been DDoS’d by everyone!
Nice, but I’ll wait for the one with WiFi and Bluetooth.
Supposed to be here by end of the year. For me, I have a project that is RPI-3 based which will ‘talk’ to the Pico board (so Wifi not necessary). Good place to use the non-Wifi Pico boards as ‘support boards’ to the RPI main Linux boards. My wish list was for a RPI-X board with a Pico integrated on-board with it’s own header.
Looking forward to kicking its wheels so to speak. The RP2040 has met my needs for the simple projects I do, but nice to know we have a more powerful board to use if needed. A bonus is the ability to play around with RISC-V as well for fun in the same package.
Ugh, just bought picos yesterday for a project and was really hesitant if they had quite enough juice. Almost bought a teensy but went with the pico because I strongly prefer the development experience. This is just enough “extra” over the pico 1 I wouldn’t have had those thoughts…
