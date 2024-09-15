Want to build your own espresso machine, complete with open-source software to drive it? The diyPresso might be right up your alley.
It might not be the cheapest road to obtaining an espresso machine, but it’s probably the most economical way to turn high-quality components (including a custom-designed boiler) and sensors into a machine of a proven design.
Coffee and the machines that turn it into a delicious beverage are fertile ground for the type of folk who like to measure, modify, and optimize. We’ve seen DIY roasters, grinders, and even a manual lever espresso machine. There are also many efforts at modifying existing machines with improved software-driven controls but this is the first time we’ve seen such a focused effort at bringing the DIY angle to a ground-up espresso machine specifically offered as a kit.
Curious to know more? Browse the assembly manual or take a peek at the software’s GitHub repository. You might feel some ideas start to flow for your next coffee hack.
4 thoughts on “An Espresso Machine For The DIY Crowd”
Yeah, except it costs a small fortune….
(saw this previously the other day)
I don’t get it. If you need coffee to stay awake can’t you just buy a jar of Nescafe? No need for fancy equipment, just drop a spoon into a mug and fill it with hot water.
Real espresso is different. I mean even your lousiest gas station in Italy has like a $5000 espresso machine. I just think you could get a quite half-way decent Italian commercial countertop machine and hack to your life’s content out of it. This offering, just seems too steep for me for the price.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)