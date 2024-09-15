An Espresso Machine For The DIY Crowd

Want to build your own espresso machine, complete with open-source software to drive it? The diyPresso might be right up your alley.

It might not be the cheapest road to obtaining an espresso machine, but it’s probably the most economical way to turn high-quality components (including a custom-designed boiler) and sensors into a machine of a proven design.

Coffee and the machines that turn it into a delicious beverage are fertile ground for the type of folk who like to measure, modify, and optimize. We’ve seen DIY roasters, grinders, and even a manual lever espresso machine. There are also many efforts at modifying existing machines with improved software-driven controls but this is the first time we’ve seen such a focused effort at bringing the DIY angle to a ground-up espresso machine specifically offered as a kit.

Curious to know more? Browse the assembly manual or take a peek at the software’s GitHub repository. You might feel some ideas start to flow for your next coffee hack.