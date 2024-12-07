A Look Inside IKEA’s Vallhorn Motion Sensor Teardown

A good source of hackable home automation parts has come for a while in the form of inexpensive modules offered by large retailers such as Lidl, or IKEA. They’re readily available and easy to play with, they work with open source hubs, so what’s not to like! As an example, [Circuit Valley] has an IKEA Vallhorn motion sensor for a teardown, it’s as you might expect, a passive infrared sensor (PIR) sensor coupled with a Zigbee interface.
Inside the ultrasonic welded case is a small PCB and a Fresnel lens on the inside of the top cover, and a small PCB for the electronics. We applaud the use of a Swiss Army knife can opener as a spudger. The interesting part comes in identifying the individual components: the Silicon Labs EFR32MG21 SoC is easy enough, but another mystery 8-pin chip is more elusive. The part number suggests an Analog Devices op-amp for signal conditioning the PIR output, but the pinout seems not to support it and from here we think it’s too expensive a part for a budget item like this.
There’s a handy header for talking to the SoC, which we’d love to report is open and ready to be hacked, but we’re not getting too optimistic. Even if not hackable though, we’re guessing many of you find uses for these things.
Brief note: Simple single-sensor IR motion detectors do not play well with mini split heat pump systems. They trigger on the moving plume of warmed air. A real ir camera and image processing might solve that, but would drive up cost and/or effort and could introduce its own security / privacy issues. So I’m reluctantly starting to think about solutions other than IR.
It’s highly unlikely they “trigger on the moving plume of warmed air.” because the emissivity of air is pretty darned low compared to the objects that said warmed might hit. A sweeping warm air plume will cause rapid temperature changes of things like fabric or lampshades as it hits them.
So, just turn off the swing or sweep function.
Though it might superficially resemble one, the lens in front of a PIR sensor is not (necessarily) a Fresnel lens. It’s a set of independent lenslets (each of which could be a Fresnel, but usually is just a simple lens).
The idea is that the array of lenses make a set of narrow(ish) beams separated by blind spots. A warm object passing in front of the detector passes from sensitive areas to blind areas, making an AC signal in the sensor. That’s what is detected, not the absolute (DC) object temperature. Stationary hot objects are not registered.
