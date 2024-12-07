Playing chess has always been a bellwether for computers. The game isn’t trivial, but the rules are managably simple. However, the game is too complex to be easily solved entirely, so you have to use tricky software to play a credible game. Big computers do have an advantage, of course. But Microchess — arguably the first commercial game for home computers — was able to play on tiny machines like the Kim-1. [Joachim Froholt] interviewed [Peter Jennings] — the man behind Microchess to learn the whole story of its creation.
In 1960, [Jennings] was ten years old and had to persuade the local librarian to let him read adult books on electronics and computers. Five years later, a ham radio teletype and some circuitry helped him practice chess openings and was the first of many chess-playing machines he’d build or program.
Microchess itself took six months of painstaking programming, entering hex codes into the computer. Word leaked out from a user’s group meeting (where Microchess beat a human player), and [Jennings] was swamped with requests for the program. In late 1976, the program was offered for sale as a teletype listing or, for an extra $3, a cassette tape.
The program went on to be very successful and moved to other platforms. Commodore even made a special dedicated device based on the Kim-1 to play Microchess, a piece of hardware unique enough that [Michael Gardi] honored it with one of his phenomenal replicas.
2 thoughts on “Microchess Remembered”
I remember Microchess. I thought it was pretty cool considering the limits of the Kim-1 and Commodore systems at the time.
I was in Alaska (I had the first store selling Apple II and Commodore PET systems). I moved on to S100 bus systems, and the applications got better.
I had a couple of friends who were former Burroughs programmers who started selling Cromemco systems. (Bill Hutchinson and Dave Kittinger.) Dave loved to play chess. He was trying to make a chess program that would play at a Master level. Bill kept saying things like, “Dave, will you quit fooling around with that chess program and make something that will make us some money? Something like a good bookkeeping journal?”
Well, Dave never lost interest in the chess game, and he eventually came out with a game called MyChess which ended up being the 2nd most successful chess game for 8080 and Z80 computers. (The most popular was “Sargon”.) A version of MyChess powered a stand alone chess toy called “Boris”. (So, there, Bill!)
Dave ended up moving to Arizona where he invented the famous Chessmaster series. Until Chessmaster was bought by UbiSoft, at least through Chessmaster 500, I could go to the “About” menu and discover an Easter egg that mentioned Dave in a thank you. My last version of Chessmaster (10th Edition), which I still play on an old Windows 7 machine, does not have the Easter egg.
What a wonderful story from the past! Thank you for sharing.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)