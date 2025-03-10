You Are Already Traveling At The Speed Of Light

Science fiction authors and readers dream of travelling at the speed of light, but Einstien tells us we can’t. You might think that’s an arbitrary rule, but [FloatHeadPhysics] shows a different way to think about it. Based on a book he’s been reading, “Relativity Visualized,” he provides a graphic argument for relativity that you can see in the video below.

The argument starts off by explaining how a three-dimensional object might appear in a two-dimensional world. In this world, everything is climbing in the hidden height dimension at the exact same speed.

Our 2D friends, of course, can only see the shadow of the 3D object so if it is staying in one place on the table surface, the object never seems to move. However, just as we can measure time with a clock, the flat beings could devise a way to measure height. They would see that the object was moving “through height” at the fixed speed.

Now suppose the object turns a bit and is moving at, say, a 45 degree angle relative to the table top. Now the shadow moves and the “clock speed” measuring the height starts moving more slowly. If the object moves totally parallel to the surface, the shadow moves at the fixed speed and the clock speed shadow doesn’t move at all.

This neatly explains time dilation and length contraction. It also shows that the speed of light isn’t necessarily a rule. It is simply that everything in the observable universe is moving at the speed of light and how moving through space affects it.

Doesn’t make sense? Watch the video and it will. Pretty heady stuff. We love how passionate [FloatHeadPhysics] gets about the topic. If you prefer a funnier approach, turn to the BBC. Or, if you like the hands-on approach, build a cloud chamber and measure some muons.