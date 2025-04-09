Going To The Top With A Raspberry Pi Elevator

[BorisDigital] was mesmerised by a modern elevator. He decided to see how hard it would be to design his own elevator based on Raspberry Pis. He started out with a panel for the elevator and a call panel for the elevator lobby. Of course, he would really need three call panels since he is pretending to have a three-floor building.

It all looks very professional, and he has lots of bells and whistles, including an actual alarm. With the control system perfected, it was time to think about the hydraulics and mechanical parts to make a door and an actual lift.

It is still just a model, but he does have 10A AC switches for the pumps. Everything talks via MQTT over WiFi. There’s also a web-based control dashboard. We didn’t count how many Pi boards are in the whole system, but it is definitely more than three.

If you are wondering why this was built, we are too. But then again, we never really need an excuse to go off on some project, so we can’t throw stones.

Want to see a more practical build? Check it out. Perhaps he’ll start on an escalator next.