The Nuclear War You Didn’t Notice

We always enjoy [The History Guy], and we wish he’d do more history of science and technology. But when he does, he always delivers! His latest video, which you can see below, focuses on the Cold War pursuit of creating transfermium elements. That is, the discovery of elements that appear above fermium using advanced techniques like cyclotrons.

There was a brief history of scientists producing unnatural elements. The two leaders in this work were a Soviet lab, the Joint Institute of Nuclear Research, and a US lab at Berkeley.

You’d think the discovery of new elements wouldn’t be very exciting. However, with the politics of the day, naming elements became a huge exercise in diplomacy.

Part of the problem was the difficulty in proving you created a huge atom for a few milliseconds. It was often the case that the initial inventor wasn’t entirely clear.

We were buoyed to learn that American scientists named an element(Mendelevium) after a Russian scientist as an act of friendship, although the good feelings didn’t last.

We wonder if a new element pops up, if we can get some votes for Hackadaium. Don’t laugh. You might not need a cyclotron anymore.