In Memory Of Ed Smylie, Whose Famous Hack Saved The Apollo 13 Crew

Some hacks are so great that when you die you receive the rare honor of both an obituary in the New York Times and an in memoriam article at Hackaday.

The recently deceased, Ed Smylie, was a NASA engineer leading the effort to save the crew of Apollo 13 with a makeshift gas conduit made from plastic bags and duct tape back in the year 1970. Ed died recently, on April 21, in Crossville, Tennessee, at the age of 95.

This particular hack, another in the long and storied history of duct tape, literally required putting a square peg in a round hole. After an explosion on the Apollo 13 command module the astronauts needed to escape on the lunar excursion module. But the lunar module was only designed to support two people, not three.

The problem was that there was only enough lithium hydroxide onboard the lunar module to filter the air for two people. The astronauts could salvage lithium hydroxide canisters from the command module, but those canisters were square, whereas the canisters for the lunar module were round. Ed and his team famously designed the required adapter from a small inventory of materials available on the space craft. This celebrated story has been told many times, including in the 1995 film, Apollo 13.

Thank you, Ed, for one of the greatest hacks of all time. May you rest in peace.

Header: Gas conduit adapter designed by Ed Smylie, NASA, Public domain.