Pi Pico Demos, Therefore It Is

A good demo, like [Linus Akesson]’s Sum Ergo Demonstrato, looks like magic to the average hacker. To normies who don’t know the limitations of the RP2350, they don’t see the big deal. To anyone who has spent any time with the chip, though, it’s a series of tricks you cannot help but be amazed by. Fortuanately for us, [Linus] isn’t actually a magician, because while a magician never reveals his tricks, [Linus] has an hour-long video explaining exactly how his demo was accomplished. We’ve embedded both the demo and the explanation below.

Even if you aren’t into YouTube, you should check out the demo video, and again– remember this is all on a Pi Pico with only the extra passives required for video-out. Then you can watch [Linus] explain how he did it, which is really best heard in his own words. There are a couple of bleeding-edge tricks on the RISC V core and peripherals that we would hate to misrepresent– especially the clever hack with the interpolator that he uses for 3D acceleration.

If this sounds a bit familiar, it’s because we were equally impressed by his Kaleidoscopico demo last year. From demos like this to 3D engines on the ESP32, its amazing what you can do on modern micros if you’re willing to hit the limits of the hardware.

Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for the tip!

The Demo:

Technical video: