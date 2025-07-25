What color do you like your microcontroller boards? Blue? Red? Maybe white or black? Sadly, all of those are about to look old hat. Why? Well, as shared by [JLCPCB], this transparent Arduino looks amazing.
The board house produced this marvel using its transparent flexible printed circuit (FPC) material. Basically, the stuff they use for ribbon cables and flex PCBs, just made slightly differently to be see-through instead of vaguely brown.
The circuit in question is a Flexduino, an Arduino clone specifically designed to work on flexible substrates. It looks particularly good on this transparent material, with the LEDs glowing and the white silkscreen for contrast. If you like what you see, you can order your own circuits using this material directly from JLCPCB’s regular old order form.
Most of all, this project reminds us of the 1990s. Back then, you could get all kinds of games consoles and other electronics with transparent housings. There was the beloved PlayStation Crystal, while Nintendo did something similar with the N64 while adding a whole line of tinted color and charcoal versions too. Somehow seeing a bit of the inside of things is just cool. Even if, in some cases, it’s just to avoid smuggling in prisons.
It took decades before you could get custom PCBs quickly and easily. Now, board houses are competing for the enthusiast (consumer?) market, and competition is spurring development of crazy stuff like transparent and even glow in the dark PCBs. What next? We’re thinking edible, ROHS and WEEE be damned. Drop your thoughts in the comments.
Thanks to [George Graves] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “Transparent PCBs Trigger 90s Nostalgia”
I was thinking this would look really cool for multi-layer boards, but many of those layers are often ground-plane copper pours that would block the view…
…we need transparent aluminium ground planes too.
ITO
It would be both expensive and inferior in terms of resistance; but thanks to the demand for transparent electrodes for things like LCDs and window deicing Indium Tin Oxide thin films are a pretty mature option; as is depositing them on glass or other optically clear materials.
Almost no utility for thermal management compared to a fat copper layer; and definitely not as good for more money; but common and mature enough that ‘more money’ would be “I hope you find this recreational or can command a premium for this novelty” more money; rather than “here’s eleventy-billion to bring Star Trek material science to life” more money.
You’d need to want it; because it would be worse than a normal PCB in basically any respect except coolness; but you wouldn’t need to want it all that badly; especially if you weren’t trying to do leading edge RAM or PCIe6/7 on the board.
The original Gameboy had a special edition in a clear case, too.
Where I live, there’s no “prison tech” in clear plastic chassis.
It must be an US American thing, I guess.
Here where I live, the education and scientific sector uses clear plastic, rather.
For demonstration purposes.
It may very well be an American thing. Never really thought about that before. The clear cased prison items sell for an obnoxious premium on the auction site though!
Wait, is it possible to make vias and microvias in this substrate?
Is the ground plane some kind of transparent metal as well?
I want PCBs made of organic lab synthesized brain material with neural nets and synapses exposed to pinouts.
just made slightly differently to be see-through instead of vaguely brown.
No. not a slight difference. The “vaguely brown” is called polyimide. It´s a polymer that resist relatively high temperatures (solderable).
So, it might be a variant of polyimide (transparent, this exists) or another kind of polymer. And this is not an insignificant detail.
