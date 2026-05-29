Ever since wealthy European landowners started displaying vast, unused swaths of turfgrass as status symbols, regular folk have been chasing that perfectly mown and tended lawn for similar reasons. In the modern era, most mowers used to maintain these spaces use a spinning blade attached to a motor of some sort, but this can be dangerous especially on rocky fields like [Greenhill Forge] needs to mow. For these fields it’s best to use a different type of mower, and he’s built one from scratch.
This type of mower is called a flail mower, which has hinged, sharpened hammers attached to a central rotating drum. Since the flails have less rotational speed at the ends, they are less dangerous if they strike solid objects like rocks. To build one, he first builds the central drum and flails, then the enclosure to mount it to his tractor, and then a drivetrain to attach it to the tractor’s PTO. Since everything is getting built in [Greenhill Forge]’s metalworking shop, many of the parts needed to be fabricated from scratch, which involved several jigs for the plasma cutter as well as forging some steel to make some of the thicker parts.
Although not many of us have fully-stocked metalworking shops like this, it shows that almost anything can be built with the right tools. A forge is actually fairly accessible for those looking to start smithing; we’ve seen them built from little more than an off-the-shelf unmodified microwave or from a propane torch and some cookware.
4 thoughts on “A Special Type Of Mower For Rocky Fields”
He’s not mowing down grass.
Those mowers are in the background.
He’s knocking down brush.
Hence has reinvented the brushhog, but not as optimized.
Still, mechanical violence is double plus good.
These skills will serve him well during the zombie apocalypse.
Needs handheld power flail, usable in melee without 18/00 Str.
The bushhog I’m familiar with has a big rotating blade. It’s tolerant of rocks and small trees, but the flail sounds like a good idea if there are a lot of large rocks.
the American lawn is right up there with using potable water to get rid of fecal matter and diverting money from schools to fund prisons among inane things nobody questions. i know your neighbors will hate you, but they suck. just opt out!
A couple of goats ought to do it.
Using a neighbors lawn to get rid of fecal matter. Hmm, that’s an idea.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)