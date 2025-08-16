Over on his YouTube channel [Construction General] shows us how to convert a drain into a hydropower facility. This type of hydroelectric facility is known as a gravitation water vortex power plant. The central structure is a round basin which includes a central drain. The water feeds into the basin through a series of pipes which help to create the vortex which drives the water turbine before flowing out the drain.

To make the facility [Construction General] starts by laying some slabs as the foundation. One of the slabs has a hole to which the central drain pipe is attached. Bricks and mortar are then used to build the basin around the drain. A temporary central pipe is used for scaffolding along with some strings with hooks attached to hold the bricks and mortar in place for the basin. Integrated into the top half of the basin are fifteen inlet pipes which feed in water at an angle.

The next step is to build the dam wall. This is a bricks and mortar affair which includes the drain in the bottom of the wall and two spillways at the top. The spillways are for letting water flow out of the dam if it gets too full. Around the drainage in the dam wall a valve is installed. This valve is called the low-level outlet or the bottom outlet, and in this case it is a sluice, also known as a slide gate, which can be raised or lowered to control the rate of flow through the turbine.

Once the basin is complete and the low-level outlet is in place the scaffolding is removed. The basin is then painted, pink on the inside and white around the top. A turbine is constructed from various metal pieces and installed into the basin. The turbine is attached to a generator which is fixed atop the basin. The apparatus for operating the low-level outlet is installed and the dam is left to fill.

