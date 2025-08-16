The Nibbler Was Quite A Scamp

The late 1970s were an interesting time for microcomputers. The rousing success of things like the 8080, the Z80, the 6800, and the 6502 made everyone wanted a piece of the action. National Semiconductor produced its SC/MP. That was technically the Simple Cost-effective Micro Processor, but it was commonly known as Scamp. There were several low-cost development boards built around this processor and [Hello World] is looking at Digikey’s “Nibbler” which was a fairly nice computer for only $150. Check it out in the video below.

The SC/MP was made to be cheap. It had a strange bank switching scheme reminiscent of the Microchip PIC 16F family. It also had, like a lot of old discrete computers, a serial ALU, which made it slower than many of its contemporaries. It did have good features, though. It was cheap and required very few extra parts along with a single 5 V supply in the second and subsequent versions. In addition, it had pins that were made for connecting more than one CPU, which was quite a feat for those days.

[Hello World] mentions that you don’t hear much about the SC/MP anymore and, in fact, we had all but forgotten about it. There is an effort underway to recreate the plucky little computer for anyone who wants to build a new one.

The $150 price tag seems reasonable, at least compared to other computers of the day. However, don’t forget that you still need a power supply, probably a card cage, and the biggest problem of all: a terminal. It is hard to remember how difficult it used to be to get your hands on a terminal at a reasonable cost. Your main choices were a TV typewriter or something surplus like a TeleType.