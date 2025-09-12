How Strong Of A Redbull Can You Make?

Energy drinks are a staple of those who want to get awake and energetic in a hurry. But what if said energy is not in enough of a hurry for your taste? After coming across a thrice concentrated energy drink, [Nile Blue] decided to make a 100 times concentrated Redbull.

Energy drinks largely consist of water with caffeine, flavoring and sugar dissolved inside. Because a solution can only be so strong, so instead of normal Redbull, a sugar free variant was used. All 100 cans were gathered into a bucket to dry the mixture, but first, it had to be de-carbonated. By attaching a water agitator to a drill, all the carbon dioxide diffused in the water fell out of solution. A little was lost after the Redbull was lost, but the process worked extremely well.

From there, the Redbull was moved to a fancy vortex drying machine. While simply evaporating the water in a food dehydrator is an option, it takes a very long time and does not preserve the flavor. The solution to patience is expensive machines from China. This particular machine works by shooting in a mist of liquid into a vortex of hot air. This causes the solids to fall out of solution and separate into a powder which is collected. Much of the powder got caked in the vortex funnel and with much effort, a portion of it was removed by a chisel, and washing with water. Of course, the portion washed with water had to be dried in a food dehydrator, which took ten days. Unfortunately, the machine did not work perfectly and about 33.5 cans worth of Redbull powder where lost along the way.

To math the volume of a standard can of Redbull, all 250 grams of powder would need to be dissolved in a mere 250ml of water, a theoretical 67 times concentrated Redbull. While it did mostly dissolve into a somewhat grainy thick sludge, the powder added so much volume it ended up being equivalent to a 37 times concentration. A mere 7ml of this concoction amounts to a single Redbull, likely the strongest concentration of Redbull possible. Of course, for the full Redbull experience, the sludge was carbonated and finally packaged in an appropriate jar.

