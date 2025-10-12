Making A 2-Transistor AM Radio With A Philips Electronic Engineer EE8 Kit From 1966

Back in 1966, a suitable toy for a geeky kid was a radio kit. You could find simple crystal radio sets or some more advanced ones. But some lucky kids got the Philips Electronic Engineer EE8 Kit on Christmas morning. [Anthony Francis-Jones] shows us how to build a 2-transistor AM radio from a Philips Electronic Engineer EE8 Kit.

According to [The Radar Room], the kit wasn’t just an AM radio. It had multiple circuits to make (one at a time, of course), ranging from a code oscillator to a “wetness detector.”

The kit came with a breadboard and some overlays for the various circuits, along with the required components. It relied on springs, friction, and gravity to hold most of the components to the breadboard. A little wire is used, but mostly the components are connected to each other with their leads and spring terminals.

[Anthony] makes the 2-transistor radio, which continues from an earlier 1-transistor radio. The first components wired in are for the front panel: the potentiometer, variable capacitor, and power switch. Next, the spring terminals are clipped into place. The capacitors and resistors are installed. Then the diode is installed. The transistors are installed. The rest of the passive components and the various wires are installed. There is a technique for attaching the wires to the components using small springs to hold the wires in place. Finally, the “ferroceptor” is installed, and some batteries.

The whole apparatus is taken outside where a long wire antenna and an earth connection are connected to the circuit, but, alas, there wasn’t much of an AM signal to be received. [Anthony] tries again at nighttime and gets slightly better results, but only marginally.

You were a lucky kid to get one of these back in 1966. Maybe in 1967, you could be a radio engineer. If you are impressed with the EE8’s breadboard, you’d probably enjoy making one of these.