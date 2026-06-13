Custom Watch Is On The Case

We were excited to see [Z0hn]’s project about 3D printing a custom watch from scratch — both because it was an exciting idea, and because the pictures looked great. While we still liked the project, we quickly realized it wasn’t really printing a watch so much as it was printing a case that holds an off-the-shelf movement. But it still looked great.

Many homebrew watches are cool and fine to wear to your next hackerspace board meeting. But this watch wouldn’t raise an eyebrow out among the normal public. Conventional watches use press-fit backs, tiny screws, or make the back screw into the housing. None of those are great for 3D printing, so this watch uses a bayonet connector, which is easy to create, robust, and reliable.

The watch looks easy to modify, so if you don’t like, for example, the unusual crown placement, you can change it. The movement is a Miyota 8N24 and, of course, the crystal is off-the-shelf, too.

While not exactly a printed watch, it was still pretty cool, and there are lessons to be learned here if you want to pull off the same feat. Or just go full on hacker. You could, too, try your hand with an open source movement.