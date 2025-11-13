The human body and sharp objects don’t get along very well, especially when they are being wielded with ill-intent. Since antiquity there have been various forms of armor designed to protect the wearer, but thankfully these days random sword fights don’t often break out on the street. Still, [SCREEN TESTED] wanted to test the viability of 3D printed chain mail — if not for actual combat, at least for re-enactment purposes.
He uses tough PLA to crank out a bed worth of what looks like [ZeroAlligator]’s PipeLink Chainmail Fabric, which just so happens to be the trending result on Bambu’s MakerWorld currently. The video shows several types of mail on the printer, but the test dummy only gets the one H-type pattern, which is a pity — there’s a whole realm of tests waiting to be done on different mail patterns and filament types.
In any case, the mail holds up fairly well to puncture from scissors and screwdrivers — with a heavy sweater or proper gambeson (a quilted cloth underlayer commonly worn with armor) on underneath, it looks like it could actually protect you. To slashing blows, PLA holds up astoundingly well, barely marked even by slashes from an actual sword. As for projectiles, well, everyone knows that to an arrow, chain mail is made of holes, and this PLA-based armor is no different (as you can see at 8:30 in the video below).
If you want to be really safe when the world goes Mad Max, you’d probably want actual chain mail, perhaps from stainless steel. On the other hand, if someone tries to mug you on the way home from a con, cosplay armor might actually keep you safer than one might first suspect. It’s not great armor, but it’s a great result for homemade plastic armor.
Of course you’d still be better off with Stepahnie Kwolek’s great invention, Kevlar.
6 thoughts on “3D Printed Mail Is A Modern Solution To An Ancient Problem”
I am told that the UK police force have stab-proof and bullet-proof vests available, but each type is ineffective against the opposite type of attack, and they are too bulky to be worn together.
there are combo vests available and they arent massive. The PGD Ultra has 7mm shield sections and offers stab and spike protection while providing threat level IIIA ballistic protection. They only weigh 2.12-4.27kg depending on size
I think in the UK its more a matter of stab vests being lighter more compact cheaper, and generally more often enough protection given the significantly lower number of firearms in criminal hands. Its cheaper to only give bullet resistant vests to special police teams deployed when there is a known firearm threat involved.
The way the guy treats the sword, it’s likely pretty blunt. Also his slash technique is non-existent. You need to actually cut with the last couple of inches. Not hammer the target with the edge, CUT. Imagine cutting a ball hanging by a string with a knife. You’d move the knife to the string and then slide the edge along, increasing the time the string spends with the edge under pressure.
Due to his poor technique, we have learned nothing.
A large portion european weaponry relied more on the axe like blunt chopping effect than razor sharp slicing. Mail isnt particularly susceptible to slicing damage. Your string analogy doesnt fit well. Metal does not cut the way twine does. You generally arent going to saw through chain with a smooth blade no matter how sharp it is.
Ok, I’m going to be that guy… this is kinda outside our usual danger zones for HaD, so in case anyone thinks this is a bright idea…
I’m a HEMA instructor, so somewhat qualified to speak on this.
This is not proper PPE for fencing, even with blunt weapons. Remember that blunt weapons can and do break, leaving a jagged sharp point, which is where the most serious injuries happen.
Use a proper newton-rated fencing jacket and chest protector, gorget, and mask.
Is it suitable for re-enactment? I’ve no idea, I’m not qualified to speak on that.
Is it helpful if you’re getting hit with a nylon training weapon? Probably not; might absorb some force, but you’ll be better off with a padded jacket and a proper chest protector and gorget.
Is it helpful if you’re being hit with a blunt training steel? No. Will it make you feel safe? Maybe – and that’s dangerous.
Will it help you against a sharp? No more than a leather chest protector, and likely less, especially if the user knows you’ve got this crap on and knows what they’re doing.
To me it feels like the Gambeson may have played a big role in how this played out. It would have been interesting if he would have penetrated that alone with the scissors or Screwdriver. By itself, I doubt the mail provides any real protection against a screwdriver.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)