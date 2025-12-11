Jenny’s Daily Drivers: Haiku R1/beta5

Back in the mid 1990s, the release of Microsoft’s Windows 95 operating system cemented the Redmond software company’s dominance over most of the desktop operating system space. Apple were still in their period in the doldrums waiting for Steve Jobs to return with his NeXT, while other would-be challengers such as IBM’s OS/2 or Commodore’s Amiga were sinking into obscurity.

Into this unpromising marketplace came Be inc, with their BeBox computer and its very nice BeOS operating system. To try it out as we did at a trade show some time in the late ’90s was to step into a very polished multitasking multimedia OS, but sadly one which failed to gather sufficient traction to survive. The story ended in the early 2000s as Be were swallowed by Palm, and a dedicated band of BeOS enthusiasts set about implementing a free successor OS. This has become Haiku, and while it’s not BeOS it retains API compatibility with and certainly feels a lot like its inspiration. It’s been on my list for a Daily Drivers article for a while now, so it’s time to download the ISO and give it a go. I’m using the AMD64 version.

A Joy To Use, After A Few Snags

This isn’t the first time I’ve given Haiku a go in an attempt to write about it for this series, and I have found it consistently isn’t happy with my array of crusty old test laptops. So this time I pulled out something newer, my spare Lenovo Thinkpad X280. I was pleased to see that the Haiku installation USB volume booted and ran fine on this machine, and I was soon at the end of the install and ready to start my Haiku journey.

Here I hit my first snag, because sadly the OS hadn’t quite managed to set up its UEFI booting correctly. I thus found myself unexpectedly in a GRUB prompt, as the open source bootloader was left in place from a previous Linux install. Fixing this wasn’t too onerous as I was able to copy the relevant Haiku file to my UEFI partition, but it was a little unexpected. On with the show then, and in to Haiku.

In use, this operating system is a joy. Its desktop look and feel is polished, in a late-90s sense. There was nothing jarring or unintuitive, and though I had never used Haiku before I was never left searching for what I needed. It feels stable too, I was expecting the occasional crash or freeze, but none came. When I had to use the terminal to move the UEFI file it felt familiar to me as a Linux user, and all my settings were easy to get right.

Never Mind My Network Card

I hit a problem when it came to network setup though, I found its wireless networking to be intermittent. I could connect to my network, but while DHCP would give it an IP address it failed to pick up the gateway and thus wasn’t a useful external connection. I could fix this by going to a fixed IP address and entering the gateway and DNS myself, and that gave me a connection, but not a reliable one. I would have it for a minute or two, and then it would be gone. Enough time for a quick software update and to load Hackaday on its WebPositive web browser, but not enough time to do any work. We’re tantalisingly close to a useful OS here, and I don’t want this review to end on that note.

The point of this series has been to try each OS in as real a situation as possible, to do my everyday Hackaday work of writing articles and manipulating graphics. I have used real hardware to achieve this, a motley array of older PCs and laptops. As I’ve described in previous paragraphs I’ve reached the limits of what I can do on real hardware due to the network issue, but I still want to give this one a fair evaluation. I have thus here for the first time used a test subject in a VM rather than on real hardware. What follows then is courtesy of Gnome Boxes on my everyday Linux powerhouse, so please excuse the obvious VM screenshots.

This One Is A True Daily Driver

With a Haiku install having a working network connection, it becomes an easy task to install software updates, and install new software. The library has fairly up-to-date versions of many popular packages, so I was easily able to install GIMP and LibreOffice. WebPositive is WebKit-based and up-to-date enough that the normally-picky Hackaday back-end doesn’t complain at me, so it more than fulfils my Daily Drivers requirement for an everyday OS I can do my work on. In fact, the ’90s look-and-feel and the Wi-Fi issues notwithstanding, this OS feels stable and solid in a way that many of the other minority OSes I’ve tried do not. I could use this day-to-day, and the Haiku Thinkpad could accompany me on the road.

There is a snag though, and it’s not the fault of the Haiku folks but probably a function of the size of their community; this is a really great OS, but sadly there are software packages it simply doesn’t have available for it. They’ve concentrated on multimedia, the web, games, and productivity in their choice of software to port, and some of the more esoteric or engineering-specific stuff I use is unsurprisingly not there. I can not fault them for this given the obvious work that’s gone into this OS, but it’s something to consider if your needs are complex.

Haiku then, it’s a very nice desktop operating system that’s polished, stable, and a joy to use. Excuse it a few setup issues and take care to ensure your Wi-Fi card is on its nice list, and you can use it day-to-day. It will always have something of the late ’90s about it, but think of that as not a curse but the operating system some of us wished we could have back in the real late ’90s. I’ll be finding a machine to hang onto a Haiku install, this one bears further experimentation.