Extremely Rare Electric Piano Restoration

Not only are pianos beautiful musical instruments that have stood the test of many centuries of time, they’re also incredible machines. Unfortunately, all machines wear out over time, which means it’s often not feasible to restore every old piano we might come across. But a few are worth the trouble, and [Emma] had just such a unique machine roll into her shop recently.

What makes this instrument so unique is that it’s among the first electric pianos to be created, and one of only three known of this particular model that survive to the present day. This is a Vivi-Tone Clavier piano which dates to the early 1930s. In an earlier video she discusses more details of its inner workings, but essentially it uses electromagnetic pickups like a guitar to detect vibrations in plucked metal reeds.

To begin the restoration, [Emma] removes the action and then lifts out all of the keys from the key bed. This instrument is almost a century old so it was quite dirty and needed to be cleaned. The key pins are lubricated, then the keys are adjusted so that they all return after being pressed. From there the keys are all adjusted so that they are square and even with each other. With the keys mostly in order, her attention turns to the action where all of the plucking mechanisms can be filed, and other adjustments made. The last step was perhaps the most tedious, which is “tuning” the piano by adjusting the pluckers so that all of the keys produce a similar amount or volume of sound, and then adding some solder to the reeds that were slightly out of tune.

With all of those steps completed, the piano is back in working order, although [Emma] notes that since these machines were so rare and produced so long ago there’s no real way to know if the restoration sounds like what it would have when it was new. This is actually a similar problem we’ve seen before on this build that hoped to model the sound of another electric instrument from this era called the Luminaphone.

Thanks to [Eluke] for the tip!