Jenny’s Daily Drivers: FreeDOS 1.4

When I was a student, I was a diehard Commodore Amiga user, having upgraded to an A500+ from my Sinclair Spectrum. The Amiga could do it all, it became my programming environment for electronic engineering course work, my audio workstation for student radio, my gaming hub, and much more.

One thing that was part of my course work it couldn’t do very well, which was be exactly like the PCs in my university’s lab. I feel old when I reflect that it’s 35 years ago, and remember sitting down in front of a Tulip PC-XT clone to compile my C code written on the Amiga. Eventually I cobbled together a 286 from cast-off parts, and entered the PC age. Alongside the Amiga it felt like a retrograde step, but mastering DOS 3.3 was arguably more useful to my career than AmigaDOS.

It’s DOS, But It’s Not MS-DOS

I don’t think I’ve used a pure DOS machine as anything but an occasional retrocomputing curio since some time in the late 1990s, because the Microsoft world long ago headed off into Windows country while I’ve been a Linux user for a very long time. But DOS hasn’t gone away even if Microsoft left it behind, because the FreeDOS project have created an entirely open-source replacement. It’s not MS-DOS, but it’s DOS. It does everything the way your old machine did, but in a lot of cases better and faster. Can I use it as one of my Daily Drivers here in the 2020s? There is only one way to find out.

With few exceptions, an important part of using an OS for this series is to run it on real hardware rather than an emulator. To that end I fished out my lowest-spec PC, a 2010 HP Mini 10 netbook that I hold onto for sentimental reasons. With a 1.6 GHz single core 32 bit Atom processor and a couple of gigabytes of memory it’s a very slow machine for modern desktop Linux, but given that FreeDOS can run on even the earliest PCs it’s a DOS powerhouse. To make it even more ridiculously overspecified I put a 2.5″ SSD in it, and downloaded the FreeDOS USB installer image.

Installing FreeDOS is simple enough, just a case of booting from the install drive and following the instructions. There’s no automatic disk partitioning, but fortunately due to all that practice in the ’90s I’m a DOS FDISK wizard. I went for the full installation of every FreeDOS package, because with a machine this powerful, why not!

Booting into FreeDOS on a machine this much faster than a DOS-era PC is so fast as to feel almost instantaneous. The tiny size of the executables, the miniscule amount of resources required, and the speed of the SSD ncompared to an MFM or IDE hard drive makes it like no other OS I have tested, not even RiscOS on the Raspberry Pi. It almost doesn’t feel like the DOS I remember!

DOS has two config files for drivers and configuration, and while CONFIG.SYS and AUTOEXEC.BAT have morphed into FDCONFIG.SYS and FDAUTO.BAT they are exactly the same. Yet again, all that experience from the ’90s paid off, and I was immediately at home editing out all the default items relating to things such as a CD-ROM that I just don’t have.

I Wasn’t Networked When I Last Used DOS, And I’m Not This Time Round Either

Navigating around the DOS command line I found all the different software that had been installed. There’s a package manager called FDIMPLES to manage it all, though since I had everything on my install medium I used it mostly to see what I had. Yes, it comess with DOOM, in fact in two different versions. I’m most interested for my work in using it with an internet connection though, so before I could try Arachne or Dillo to browse the web I needed to set up a network connection. And here I hit my first FreeDOS snag. It comes witht he excellent Crynwyr colelction of DOS network card drivers, but sadly the RealTek chip or the Broadcom wireless card in the HP are both too new to even have a DOS driver. So I could look at Arachne, but not do anything with it.

If I can’t write for Hackaday in a browser on this machine, can I use a word processor? Sadly there’s none included in the package list, but the FreeDOS website suggests Ability Plus. This is a former commercial package now freeware, so I downloaded it and transferred it to the HP. Sadly no matter what memory configurations I tried, I couldn’t get it to run. For a laugh I also tried Microsoft Word 5.5 which also refused to run, but given Microsoft’s shenanigans with DR DOS back in the day, that was hardly a surprise. I’m not giving up though, so this is being written in the FreeDOS editor.

A Distraction-Free Writing Powerhouse

For the past couple of months then, this quaint old laptop with a space-helmeted Wrencher sticker on the front has been my occasional companion. It’s been on the road with me, on the Eurostar through the Channel Tunnel, and into more than one hackerspace. Using DOS again has been an interesting experience, and sometimes frustrating when it comes to mixing up the forward slash and the back slash on returning to Linux, but it’s not been an unpleasant one. For a start, this is probably the fastest-responding computer I own, then there’s the distraction-free aspect of it, with no networking and a single-tasking user interface I have nothing to get in the way of my writing. Oddly I don’t remember my old 286 being like this, but the truth is I must never have appreciated what I had. Getting your work off a DOS machine with no network, floppy, or serial port is a little inconvenient and involves booting from a USB installation medium, but being honest that’s probably less of a chore than using a LapLink serial cable was back in the day.

If you need no-frills and no distraction computing and don’t mind forgoing drivers for all but the most ancient peripherals, then try FreeDOS. If it’s not quite the DOS for you but you still want to put a toe in the open-source DOS water, an alternative might be the DR-DOS derived SvarDOS, and if you want the real thing but don’t mind the version everyone hated, there’s always MS-DOS version 4. For myself though, I think I’ll stick with FreeDOS. Of all the operating systems in this series so far it’s the only one I’m going to hang on to; this little HP will come out of the drawer whenever I need to just go away and write something.