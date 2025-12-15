[Chris Borge] has made (and revised) many of his own tools using a combination of 3D printing and common hardware, and recently decided to try metal casting. Having created his own tapping arm, he tries his hand at aluminum casting to create a much more compact version out of metal. His video (embedded below) really shows off the whole process, and [Chris] freely shares his learning experiences in casting his first metal tool.
The result looks great and is considerably smaller in stature than the 3D-printed version. However, the workflow of casting metal parts is very different. The parts are much stronger, but there is a lot of preparation and post-processing involved.
The key to making good castings is mold preparation. [Chris] uses green sand (a mixture of fine sand and bentonite clay – one source of the latter is ground-up kitty litter) packed tightly around 3D printed parts inside a frame. The packed sand holds its shape while still allowing the original forms to be removed and channels to be cut, creating a two-part mold.
His first-time castings have a rough surface texture, but are perfectly serviceable. After some CNC operations to smooth some faces and drill some holes, the surface imperfections are nothing filing, filler, and paint can’t handle.
To cast molten metal, there really isn’t any way around needing a forge. Or is there? We have seen some enterprising hackers repurpose microwave ovens for this purpose. One can also use a low-temperature alloy like Rose’s Metal, or eschew molten liquid altogether and do cold casting, which uses a mixture of resin and metal powder instead.
The design files for [Chris]’s tapping arm are available from links in the video description, and he also helpfully provides links to videos and resources he found useful. Watch it in the video, embedded just below.
6 thoughts on “3D Printing And Metal Casting Are A Great Match”
There are also metal clays that become solid metal when fired in a kiln.
Madness. Did he have to sacrifice that beautiful heatsink?
Not sacrifice, but transform.
Pic shows him melting a presumably extruded heatsink as a metal source. If any y’all are trying this, I definitely encourage you to choose a starting material that itself was cast. The physical characteristics of different aluminum alloys really affect how the cast comes out. Using pop cans is about the worst, extruded is not so great, high strength zinc/magnesium alloys are so-so, and high silicon casting alloys are amazing. If you have a car junkyard go get yourself some dead engine parts. and melt those. You can certainly cast with extrusions but the results tend to have more porosity and poor detail, and pouring at the right temperature is more important than with an alloy designed for casting.
A rather over ambitious and under-thinking gentleman chose to try to emulate “Forged in Fire” on a windy (30 mph constant and gusts tp 55 mph) day several years ago in the city I live next to. A 50gal barrel full of burning wood and a truck spring didn’t work as a forge, but did great job burning down 3 blocks of the city!
I know the HD readers are smarter than that but it does illustrate the dangers
Look up “Cohoes” and “Forged in Fire” for the mind-boggling story
