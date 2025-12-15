Mass Spectrometer Tear Down

If you have ever thought, “I wish I could have a mass spectrometer at home,” then we aren’t very surprised you are reading Hackaday. [Thomas Scherrer] somehow acquired a broken Brucker Microflex LT Mass Spectrometer, and while it was clearly not working, it promised to be a fun teardown, as you can see in the first part of the video below.

Inside are lasers and definitely some high voltages floating around. This appears to be an industrial unit, but it has a great design for service. Many of the panels are removable without tools.

The construction is interesting in that it looks like a rack, but instead of rack mounting, everything is mounted on shelves. The tall unit isn’t just for effect. The device has a tall column where it measures the sample under test. The measurement is a time of flight so the column has to be fairly long to get results.

The large fiber laser inside produces a 100 kW pulse, which sounds amazing, but it only lasts for 2.5 ns. There’s also a “smaller” 10W laser in the unit.

There are also vacuum pumps and other wizardry inside. Check out the video and get a glimpse into something you aren’t likely to have a chance to tear into yourself. There are many ways to do mass spectrometry, and some of them are things you could build yourself. We’ve seen it done more than once.