A Brief History Of The Spreadsheet

We noted that Excel turned 40 this year. That makes it seem old, and today, if you say “spreadsheet,” there’s a good chance you are talking about an Excel spreadsheet, and if not, at least a program that can read and produce Excel-compatible sheets. But we remember a time when there was no Excel. But there were still spreadsheets. How far back do they go?

Definitions

Like many things, exactly what constitutes a spreadsheet can be a little fuzzy. However, in general, a spreadsheet looks like a grid and allows you to type numbers, text, and formulas into the cells. Formulas can refer to other cells in the grid. Nearly all spreadsheets are smart enough to sort formulas based on which ones depend on others.

For example, if you have cell A1 as Voltage, and B1 as Resistance, you might have two formulas: In A2 you write “ =A1/B1 ” which gives current. In B2 you might have “ =A1*A2 ” which gives power. A smart spreadsheet will realize that you can’t compute B2 before you compute A2 . Not all spreadsheets have been that smart.

There are other nuances that many, but not all, spreadsheets share. Many let you name cells, so you can simply type =VOLTS*CURRENT . Nearly all will let you specify absolute or relative references, too. With a relative reference, you might compute cell D1=A1*B1 . If you copy this to row two, it will wind up D2=A2*B2 . However, if you mark some of the cells absolute, that won’t be true. For example, copying D1=A1*$B$1 to row two will result in D2=A2*$B$1 .

Not all spreadsheets mark rows and columns the same way, but the letter/number format is nearly universal in modern programs. Many programs still support RC references, too, where R4C2 is row four, column two. In that nomenclature, R[-1]C[2] is a relative reference (one row back, two rows to the right). But the real idea is that you can refer to a cell, not exactly how you refer to it.

So, How Old Are They?

LANPAR was probably the first spreadsheet program, and it was available for the GE400. The name “LANPAR” was LANguage for Programming Arrays at Random, but was also a fusion of the authors’ names. Want to guess the year? 1969. Two Harvard graduates developed it to solve a problem for the Canadian phone company’s budget worksheets, which took six to twenty-four months to change in Fortran. The video below shows a bit of the history behind LANPAR.

LANPAR might not be totally recognizable as a modern spreadsheet, but it did have cell references and proper order of calculations. In fact, they had a patent on the idea, although the patent was originally rejected, won on appeal, and later deemed unenforceable by the courts.

There were earlier, noninteractive, spreadsheet-like programs, too. Richard Mattessich wrote a 1961 paper describing FORTRAN IV methods to work with columns or rows of numbers. That generated a language called BCL (Business Computer Language). Others over the years included Autoplan, Autotab, and several other batch-oriented replacements for paper-based calculations.

Spreadsheets Get Personal

Back in the late 1970s, people like us speculated that “one day, every home would have a computer!” We just didn’t know what people would do with them outside of the business context where the computer lived at the time. We imagined people scaling up and down cooking recipes, for example. Exactly how do you make soup for nine people when the recipe is written for four? We also thought they might balance their checkbook or do math homework.

The truth is, two programs drove massive sales of small computers: WordStar, a word-processing program, and VisiCalc. Originally for the Apple ][, Visicalc by Dan Bricklin and Bob Frankston put desktop computers on the map, especially for businesses. VisiCalc was also available on CP/M, Atari computers, and the Commodore PET.

You’d recognize VisiCalc as a spreadsheet, but it did have some limitations. For one, it did not follow the natural order of operations. Instead, it would start at the top, work down a column, and then go to the next column. It would then repeat the process until no further change occurred.

However, it did automatically recalculate when you made changes, had relative and absolute references, and was generally interactive. You could copy ranges, and the program doesn’t look too different from a modern spreadsheet.

Sincere Flattery

Of course, once you have VisiCalc, you are going to invite imitators. SuperCalc paired with WordStar became very popular among the CP/M crowd. Then came the first of the big shots: Lotus 1-2-3. In 1982, this was a must-have application for the new IBM PC.

There were other contenders, each with its own claims to fame. Innovative Software’s SMART suite, for example, was among the first spreadsheets that let you have formulas that crossed “tabs.” It could also recalculate repeatedly until meeting some criteria, for example, recalculate until cell X20 is less than zero.

Probably the first spreadsheet that could handle multiple sheets to form a “3D spreadsheet” was BoeingCalc. Yes, Boeing like the aircraft. They had a product that ran on PCs or IBM 4300 mainframes. It used virtual memory and could accommodate truly gigantic sheets for its day. It was also pricey, didn’t provide graphics out of the box, and was slow. The Infoworld’s standard spreadsheet took 42.9 seconds to recalculate, versus 7.9 for the leading competitor at the time. Quatro Pro from Borland was also capable of large spreadsheets and provided tabs. It was used more widely, too.

Then Came Microsoft

Of course, the real measure of success in software is when the lawsuits start. In 1987, Lotus sued two spreadsheet companies that made very similar products (TWIN and VP Planner). Not to be outdone, VisiCalc’s company (Software Arts) sued Lotus. Lotus won, but it was a pyrrhic victory as Microsoft took all the money off the table, anyway.

Before the lawsuits, in 1985, Microsoft rolled out Excel for the Mac. By 1987, they also ported it to the fledgling Windows operating system. Of course, Windows exploded — make your own joke — and by the time Lotus 1-2-3 could roll out Windows versions, they were too late. By 2013, Lotus 1-2-3, seemingly unstoppable a few years earlier, fell to the wayside.

There are dozens of other spreadsheet products that have come and gone, and a few that still survive, such as OpenOffice and its forks. Quattro Pro remains available (as part of WordPerfect). You can find plenty of spreadsheet action in any of the software or web-based “office suites.”

Today and the Future

While Excel is 40, it isn’t even close to the oldest of the spreadsheets. But it certainly has kept the throne as the most common spreadsheet program for a number of years.

Many of the “power uses” of spreadsheets, at least in engineering and science, have been replaced by things like Jupyter Notebooks that let you freely mix calculations with text and graphics along with code in languages like Python, for example.

If you want something more traditional that will still let you hack some code, try Grist. We have to confess that we’ve abused spreadsheets for DSP and computer simulation. What’s the worst thing you’ve done with a spreadsheet?