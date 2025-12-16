Recently, [Greg Kroah-Hartman] proclaimed the joyous news on the Linux Kernel Mailing List that stable General Purpose Interface Bus (GPIB) support has finally been merged into the 6.19 Linux kernel.
The GPIB is a short-range 8-bit, multi-master interface bus that was standardized as IEEE 488. It first saw use on HP laboratory equipment in the 1970s, but was soon after also used by microcomputers like the Commodore PET, Commodore 64 and others. Although not high-speed with just 8 MB/s, nor with galvanic isolation requirements, it’s an uncomplicated bus design that can be implemented without much of a blip on the BOM costs.
The IEEE 488 standard consists of multiple elements, with 488.1 defining the physical interface and 488.2 the electrical protocol. Over the decades a communication protocol was also developed, in the form of SCPI and its standardized way of communicating with a wide range of devices using a simple human-readable protocol.
Although the physical side of IEEE 488 has changed over the years, with Ethernet becoming a major alternative to the short GPIB cables and large connectors, the electrical protocol and SCPI alike are still very much relevant today. This latest addition to the Linux kernel should make it much easier to use both old and new equipment equipped with this bus.
9 thoughts on “After Decades, Linux Finally Gains Stable GPIB Support”
My childhood Commodore 64 had a IEEE 488 interface, which allowed connecting a Commodore 4040 dual 5 1/4″ floppy drive. It’s long gone, I have no way of testing this :)
Just searching now, it seems like IEEE 488 – USB adapters are now used to connect devices to PCs.
The PET line was interesting, some later models could even run MS-DOS.
Makes me wonder whether or not it was planned to make IEEE 488 accessible as an AUX device.
could they? which version?
Hi! Yes, the CBM-II series had an 8088 co-processor board being developed for.
The computers with the board pre-installed were going to be called CBMX256-80 or BX720, as far as I understand.
They were being intended to run CP/M-86 or MS-DOS 1.25 at the time and to have 256KB of RAM.
More information:
https://web.archive.org/web/20170212061301/http://www.6502.org/users/sjgray/computer/8088/
Sample video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFBv9xVjSc8
It’s interesting that Commodore could implement IEEE 488 cheaply enough to include on their low cost computers, but an IEEE 488 interface for anything else is expensive.
I suspect it’s expensive because it’s a fairly niche thing and the people who buy the shiny new test gear which might need it (a diminishing market I guess as most things these days use Ethernet or USB) don’t bat an eyelid at adding a few hundred to the bill when they might be spending a few tens or even hundred thousand.
However, it’s really not that complex an interface or even particularly expnesive to implement, there’s even projects which use Arduino boards to create a GPIB interface.
Hi, I guess it’s in parts because of using software impementation on computers such as the C64.
I mean, the RS-232 interface was being implemented in the kernal, too, mostly.:
On hardware side it used TTL signals and had no dedicated hardware to assist hand-shaking, buffering etc.
On x86 PC, Unix workstations, oscilloscopes and other platforms the IEEE 488 interfaces probably had used dedicated hardware transceiver chips.
For example, there were ISA cards for IEEE 488 using STMicroelectronics EF68B21P chip, for example.
This article (and others like it elsewhere) make it sound like obsolete technology. While GPIB isn’t used for computer periphery any more (and hasn’t for nearly 40 years), it is still found on current test&measurement gear. Keysight’s top-of-the-line DMM, the 3458A, still can be controlled remotely only via the GPIB, even in its redesigned version of 2019.
More importantly however, test&measurement gear has typically a much longer useful lifespan than micro computers. There’s still a lot of gear out there benefiting from this software.
Shit surprised nobody ain’t just plug an esp32, then gpib works on Bluetooth and 802.11 wifi
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)