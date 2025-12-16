Why Push A Button When A Machine Can Do It For You

Remote control is a wonder of the age, we press a button, and something happens as if by magic. But what happens if there is no remote control, and instead a real physical button must be pressed? [What Up TK Here], who regular Hackaday readers might just recognize, had just this problem, and made a remote control button presser.

It’s a 3D printed frame which we’re told is designed for a specific item, on top of which is mounted a hobby servo. Rotating the servo brings the lever down on the button, and the job is done. At the user end there’s a button in a printed enclosure that’s definitely not a knock-off of a well-known franchise from a notoriously litigious console company.

This is all good, but the interest for other projects lies in how it works. It’s using a pair of ESP32 microcontrollers, and instead of connecting to an existing WiFi network it’s using ESP-NOW for simplicity and low latency. This is a good application for the protocol, but as we’ve seen, it’s useful for a lot more than just button pressing.